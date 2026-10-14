The Voice Recap: Season 30 Battles Continue With A Huge Loss (And An Even Bigger Win) For Kelly Clarkson

As a wise woman once sang, "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger," and that sentiment certainly applies to Kelly Clarkson's experience on Tuesday's episode of "The Voice," which began with a major defeat — and ended with an even bigger win.

Picking up after last night's oh-so-dramatic cliffhanger, contestant Kayleigh Mathews revealed that she would be joining Riley Green's team, despite Clarkson hitting her Steal button first. She was visibly disappointed, but little did she know that an even better contestant would be hers for the taking at the end of the night.

Let's fast forward to Tuesday's final Battle between Team Queen Latifah's Chari and Marcus Ladden Jr. Even before this duo sang a note of Patti LaBelle and Michael McDonald's "On My Own," we knew that whichever contestant lost, the other would be stolen. It was almost unfair for Latifah to even have both of these singers on her team in the first place.

Sure enough, Chari (TVLine's grade: A-) and Marcus Ladden Jr. (TVLine's grade: A) gave us exactly the powerhouse performance we were expecting, with 19-year-old Ladden Jr. impressing us slightly more with his mature sound. When Latifah announced that the winner was Chari, we knew it was only a matter of seconds before someone snatched up Ladden Jr.

But then a few seconds went by... and a few more... and we were beginning to think that Ladden Jr. would slip through these foolish coaches' fingers. Just when all hope seemed lost, in came Clarkson with a potentially game-changing Steal.

"I had to us my Steal on Marcus," she said. "He's kind the whole package. He has range, he has tone, he has that emotionality that you really want for a singer. With Marcus, Cut Week is going to be hard." Meanwhile, Latifah is just focused on both of the Steals thus far — Mathews and Ladden Jr. — were originally members of her team. She knows what's up!

Read on for a breakdown of the results from Tuesday's other five Battles, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Did you agree with all of the coaches' decisions tonight? And who gave your favorite performance of the night?