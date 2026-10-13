RJ Mitte's 5 Best Walter White Jr. Scenes On Breaking Bad

RJ Mitte, who played Walter White Jr. (AKA Flynn) on "Breaking Bad," died by suicide on October 12, 2026, at 34 years old. His longtime co-stars have since voiced their heartbreak over the news. Dean Norris, who portrayed his TV uncle Hank Schrader, posted on social media, "Though RJ didn't play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set. He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed. This is so heartbreaking, I can't believe it. Thinking of him and his family."

Bryan Cranston, who played his father Walter White, said in a statement that he found the news "devastating," and that he and Mitte had recently been making plans to get lunch. "I don't know if that lunch would have changed his future ... But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series."

As countless other co-stars of Mitte have reacted to the tragedy and voiced their condolences to his friends and family, it's worth looking back at some of the actor's most memorable "Breaking Bad" moments. His character was never the main focus of the show, but he was an earnest presence throughout all five seasons. And whenever he did get to be the star of a scene, like in the five examples below, Mitte nailed it.