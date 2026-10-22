Quote Of The Day By Harrison Ford: 'I Can Tell You This: If I'd Been Less Successful, I'd...'

Harrison Ford is best known for gallivanting across a galaxy, far, far away in "Star Wars" or adventuring through hidden caves and temples in the "Indiana Jones" films, but he's appeared in a handful of fascinating TV shows over the years. Not only did Ford appear on TV's longest-running Western, but he also guest starred in classic crime dramas like NBC's "Ironside" and ABC's "The F.B.I."

More recently however, he joined Taylor Sheridan's "1923" with Helen Mirren on Paramount+. But Ford also proved his versatility as an actor by working on the gritty Western drama and, around the same time, playing Dr. Paul Rhodes on the comedy series "Shrinking." It's one of the best shows streaming on Apple TV, partly because of Ford's chemistry with his costars Jason Segel and Jessica Williams.

Ford and his wife, Calista Flockhart, made headlines recently when it was announced that they're getting a joint award at the Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Stardust Ball. It's in celebration of their "extraordinary careers and longstanding commitment to philanthropy," according to THR. So, to celebrate Ford and Flockhart's latest achievement, here's Ford's quote of the day.