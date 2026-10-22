Marshals Video: Kayce Honors Monica's Memory Amid Cal's Cancer Battle (Exclusive Sneak Peek)

Cancer may not be a familiar foe to Cal, but as we're reminded in TVLine's exclusive clip from Sunday's "Marshals" (CBS, 8/7c), Kayce is tragically well-acquainted with the fight.

During a group hang at the Bullet 'n Barrel, the team does its best to talk about Cal without mentioning the C-word, as Maddie still doesn't know about her father's diagnosis. As Maddie's boyfriend, Miles doesn't feel comfortable lying to her — nor is he very good at it, to be honest.

So Kayce speaks up, reassuring Miles that it's best to honor Cal's wishes, sharing an anecdote from his own past: "We didn't tell Tate right away with Monica was diagnosed," Kayce says. "I understand the instinct on Cal's part."

The conversation takes an even more serious turn when Miles starts to wonder how this whole experience, in addition to the physical toll, is affecting Cal mentally and emotionally.

"Monica was the strongest person I've ever met," Kayce says. "That cancer, and those treatments, they can take you down a dark path."

Elsewhere in Sunday's episode, "Kayce and Andrea's off-hours fugitive hunt unexpectedly reveals the whereabouts of a notorious bomber who previously slipped through Cal's fingers," pulling the team into a "dangerous pursuit that threatens to open old wounds," according to the official logline. "Meanwhile, threats against Belle move frighteningly close to home."