Marshals Video: Kayce Honors Monica's Memory Amid Cal's Cancer Battle (Exclusive Sneak Peek)
Cancer may not be a familiar foe to Cal, but as we're reminded in TVLine's exclusive clip from Sunday's "Marshals" (CBS, 8/7c), Kayce is tragically well-acquainted with the fight.
During a group hang at the Bullet 'n Barrel, the team does its best to talk about Cal without mentioning the C-word, as Maddie still doesn't know about her father's diagnosis. As Maddie's boyfriend, Miles doesn't feel comfortable lying to her — nor is he very good at it, to be honest.
So Kayce speaks up, reassuring Miles that it's best to honor Cal's wishes, sharing an anecdote from his own past: "We didn't tell Tate right away with Monica was diagnosed," Kayce says. "I understand the instinct on Cal's part."
The conversation takes an even more serious turn when Miles starts to wonder how this whole experience, in addition to the physical toll, is affecting Cal mentally and emotionally.
"Monica was the strongest person I've ever met," Kayce says. "That cancer, and those treatments, they can take you down a dark path."
Elsewhere in Sunday's episode, "Kayce and Andrea's off-hours fugitive hunt unexpectedly reveals the whereabouts of a notorious bomber who previously slipped through Cal's fingers," pulling the team into a "dangerous pursuit that threatens to open old wounds," according to the official logline. "Meanwhile, threats against Belle move frighteningly close to home."
Could Monica still appear on Marshals?
"Yellowstone" fans were gutted when the series premiere of "Marshals" revealed that Kayce's wife Monica — played by Kelsey Asbille for all five seasons of the original show — had died of cancer.
"Kayce had such a perfect ending in 'Yellowstone,'" showrunner Spencer Hudnut explained to TVLine at the time. "His dreams had finally come true. As we were trying to figure out how to tell the next chapter in Kayce's story, it felt like he really needed to be shaken out of that. Unfortunately, tragedy tends to find Kayce, so something bad was going to happen for him one way or the other. It just sort of played out that it was going to be Monica."
But does that mean we'll never see Asbille back in her iconic role, either in a flashback or a dream sequence? As Hudnut reminded TVLine, "This is a show that would have that opportunity," adding that "Kayce went on some 'journeys' on 'Yellowstone.' He did some time in the sweat lodge."
"I don't want to guarantee anything, but it's definitely not off the table," Hudnut explains. "I think it would be really satisfying to see them back together. I've worked on another show where we may have brought back a deceased spouse." (Spencer was formerly the showrunner of CBS' "SEAL Team.")
Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive first look at Sunday's "Marshals," then drop a comment with your thoughts on Season 2 below.