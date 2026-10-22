Marshals Star Ash Santos Gives Enthusiastic Reaction To Yellowstone Crossover With Dutton Ranch
"Marshals" star Ash Santos is all for bringing the Dutton family back together. When asked about a potential crossover with "Dutton Ranch" by Decider, Santos, who plays Andrea Cruz on the CBS drama, was quite candid in her reply: "How iconic would that be?" It seems like even Kayce's (Luke Grimes) new friends are itching for a family reunion.
"It's funny, I have seen 'Dutton Ranch,' and I think the world of Kelly [Reilly] and Cole [Hauser] as actors," Santos added. "Beth and Rip are some of the most iconic characters in television." Indeed, viewers have called for a crossover since the spin-offs were first announced.
"I agree with the fans. It's hard not to want that, especially because Kayce was so close with Beth, and they had such an interesting brother-sister dynamic," Santos added. "I'm like, 'Who wouldn't want to see that?'" Of course, Santos is far from the only cast member to champion a crossover. Luke Grimes has also expressed his belief that a "Yellowstone" reunion ought to happen down the line.
Marshals has avoided a Dutton Ranch crossover so far, but it's not out of the question
Of course, this raises an important question: Is a crossover between the CBS procedural and Paramount+ drama even possible? "We've definitely talked about it for as long as I've been part of this show," showrunner Spencer Hudnut told TVLine. "I think it's a goal." Before "Marshals," Hudnut was a driving force behind the CBS-to-Paramount+ military drama "SEAL Team," a show created by new "Dutton Ranch" showrunner Benjamin Cavell.
That said, "Marshals" has never shied away from teasing its connections to "Dutton Ranch." The very second episode name-dropped Rip, and the show has often referred to "Yellowstone" plot points, such as Jamie's (Wes Bentley) "disappearance." In the Season 1 finale, "Wolves at the Door," Kayce's son Tate (Brecken Merrill) was kidnapped by Tom Weaver (Chris Mulkey), who appeared to be taking him to Texas, prompting more crossover speculation. In the Season 2 premiere, Kayce found his son in Wyoming instead.
No doubt, "Yellowstone" fans are still hoping for a crossover. To hold folks over, "Marshals" is bringing Texas to Montana in the form of Jefferson White, who played Jimmy Hurdstrom in all five seasons of the flagship neo-Western. Jimmy and Kayce will reunite later this season. Meanwhile, "Dutton Ranch" has been renewed for a second season at Paramount+.