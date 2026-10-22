Marshals Star Ash Santos Gives Enthusiastic Reaction To Yellowstone Crossover With Dutton Ranch

"Marshals" star Ash Santos is all for bringing the Dutton family back together. When asked about a potential crossover with "Dutton Ranch" by Decider, Santos, who plays Andrea Cruz on the CBS drama, was quite candid in her reply: "How iconic would that be?" It seems like even Kayce's (Luke Grimes) new friends are itching for a family reunion.

"It's funny, I have seen 'Dutton Ranch,' and I think the world of Kelly [Reilly] and Cole [Hauser] as actors," Santos added. "Beth and Rip are some of the most iconic characters in television." Indeed, viewers have called for a crossover since the spin-offs were first announced.

"I agree with the fans. It's hard not to want that, especially because Kayce was so close with Beth, and they had such an interesting brother-sister dynamic," Santos added. "I'm like, 'Who wouldn't want to see that?'" Of course, Santos is far from the only cast member to champion a crossover. Luke Grimes has also expressed his belief that a "Yellowstone" reunion ought to happen down the line.