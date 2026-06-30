Dutton Ranch Taps SEAL Team's Benjamin Cavell As New Showrunner For Season 2, Following Chad Feehan's Exit

Just three days ahead of the "Dutton Ranch" Season 1 finale, Paramount+ has announced a new showrunner for the "Yellowstone" spin-off, following the departure of original showrunner Chad Feehan, TVLine has learned.

Benjamin Cavell, who created the CBS-turned-Paramount+ drama "SEAL Team," will take over as "Dutton Ranch" showrunner for Season 2. In addition to "SEAL Team," Cavell created the Stephen King MGM+ horror series "The Institute," and co-created "The Stand" for Paramount+.

Cavell also worked on all six seasons of FX's "Justified," ending the show's run as an executive producer; he wrote and co-executive produced Showtime's "Homeland" and "Sneaky Pete"; and he served as a consulting producer on the drama series "Godfather of Harlem."

And this isn't the first time someone from the "SEAL Team" world has made their way to the "Yellowstone" universe. Spencer Hudnut, who served as showrunner for "SEAL Team," is currently the showrunner of CBS' "Yellowstone" spin-off "Marshals."

"Dutton Ranch" was officially renewed for Season 2 earlier this month. A return date has not yet been announced.