Sylvester Stallone Breaks Down Tulsa King's Brutal Season 4 Deaths: 'What's Going To Come Out Of It Is Sensational'

Manfredi's successes, they reasoned, made him "too successful," Stallone says. "The show is now becoming redundant and predictable. So, tragedy hits. It hurts." So he looked to his seminal character, Rocky Balboa, for inspiration.

The iconic fighter's wife, played by Talia Shire in "Rocky" and four of its subsequent sequels, died off-screen leading into the 2006 sequel "Rocky Balboa." "To have Adrian pass away, I went, 'Oh my God, this is really brutal,'" Stallone recalls. "But it was necessary, you know? Rocky now has to fight something that everyone in the audience fights: grief and loneliness. So in this thing, I said, 'Let's try to create that.' And what is going to come out of it is sensational."

The deaths were Stallone's idea, he says, part of a larger plan for the recently announced Season 5. "Dwight plays a dangerous game of chess," he previewed. "He's never in the moment, especially after what just happened." The General's singlemindedness might be successful, he says, but it'll definitely be painful. "It's not a good life. It's not a happy life. It's a life of paranoia... He's always gears and wheels and this Machiavellian kind of thing, especially this season."

At the same time, The General's desire for answers will have him seeking answers in new places. "He's become very superstitious and religious now," Stallone notes; viewers will recall his fixation on the cross jewelry in this week's episode. "[He's like] 'Did I cause this?'" he says. "He goes to church and literally questions — he even goes on AI and talks about God, kind of like survivor's guilt."

He adds: "He's quite tortured by his survival, and I thought that'd be kind of interesting."