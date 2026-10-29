Matthew Perry Said His Best Performance Came In A Short-Lived Aaron Sorkin Series

Matthew Perry's most popular role was Chandler Bing from "Friends," but he believed his best performance came from "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip." Created by Aaron Sorkin, the NBC series followed the behind-the-scenes world of a sketch comedy show, similar to "SNL." Perry played the role of Matt Albie, the head writer and an executive producer of the fictional "Studio 60."

According to the "Friends" alum, the series offered him premium material to work with. While speaking with BuzzFeed in April 2015, he said it was "definitely the best work I've ever done." He continued, "Aaron Sorkin's dialogue was the best writing I'll ever have." However, there was one con: His ideas were often shot down.

Despite that frustration, Perry still spoke fondly about his experience on "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" in other interviews. "'Studio 60' taught me that even if a show has this insane amount of power behind it, you never know what's going to happen," he told USA Today. "I was really proud of being part of that, because that pilot was just as good as anything I've seen on television. I can't believe I was in it."