Matthew Perry Said His Best Performance Came In A Short-Lived Aaron Sorkin Series
Matthew Perry's most popular role was Chandler Bing from "Friends," but he believed his best performance came from "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip." Created by Aaron Sorkin, the NBC series followed the behind-the-scenes world of a sketch comedy show, similar to "SNL." Perry played the role of Matt Albie, the head writer and an executive producer of the fictional "Studio 60."
According to the "Friends" alum, the series offered him premium material to work with. While speaking with BuzzFeed in April 2015, he said it was "definitely the best work I've ever done." He continued, "Aaron Sorkin's dialogue was the best writing I'll ever have." However, there was one con: His ideas were often shot down.
Despite that frustration, Perry still spoke fondly about his experience on "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" in other interviews. "'Studio 60' taught me that even if a show has this insane amount of power behind it, you never know what's going to happen," he told USA Today. "I was really proud of being part of that, because that pilot was just as good as anything I've seen on television. I can't believe I was in it."
Matthew Perry left a major impact on his Studio 60 castmates
Matthew Perry was not alone in thinking that he gave the best performance of his career in "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip." Many fans and critics have cited the short-lived series as one of his best acting roles. That said, he also made an impact behind the scenes.
Following Perry's tragic death in 2023, Bradley Whitford, who starred on the series as Danny Tripp, penned a lengthy Instagram tribute, full of beautiful compliments to his former co-star. "Matt was full of contradictions," he wrote alongside a clip from the show. "He was hilariously self deprecating and insecure and wildly self confident. He was a fountain of light with a huge capacity for darkness. He was profoundly blessed and terribly cursed." Whitford continued, "I want his parents to know that Matt was kind. Not just to his co-star. To everyone."
Sarah Paulson, who played Harriet Hayes, also offered insight into the person behind the famous persona, following Perry's death. Ahead of her audition, Perry — who was friends with her best friend Amanda Peet — helped her run lines in his car to give her an edge. "So I sort of credit him with taking that extra time and he absolutely did not need to do that," she said during an appearance on "The View" (via Deadline). She continued, "He was just the kind of person that if you made him laugh or if you made him smile you felt like you had really arrived." "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" isn't streaming, but is available to purchase on Prime Video and Apple TV.