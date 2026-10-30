Gilligan's Island Actor Dawn Wells' TV Debut Was In A Classic Newspaper Drama
Most of us remember Dawn Wells for playing Mary Ann Summers on "Gilligan's Island," but the Reno, Nevada native had plenty of show business experience by the time the series premiered in 1964. Wells was Miss Nevada in 1959 and competed in the Miss America pageant the following year. She earned a degree in theater arts and design from the University of Washington, then went to Hollywood to get her acting career started. Wells' television debut was on a 1961 episode of the period crime drama "The Roaring 20's." The series starred Donald May and Dorothy Provine, while Wells appeared in Season 1, Episode 20, "War With the Nighthawkers."
She then made guest appearances on "77 Sunset Strip" and "Bonanza" in the years between her TV debut and "Gilligan's Island." Mary Ann appeared in all but one of the 98 episodes of the series, and Wells' career didn't suffer much after "Gilligan's Island" was canceled in 1967. Along with appearing in most of the subsequent TV movies and reunion shows, she played Mary Ann on a 1987 crossover episode of "ALF" and again in "Baywatch" in 1992. She also had small roles on "The Love Boat" and "Growing Pains" over the years; her last credited TV role was as the voice of Gumbalina Toothington on a 2019 episode of "The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants."
Dawn Wells was one of many famous guest stars on The Roaring 20s
Dawn Wells always spoke thoughtfully about the early days of her career. She once called attention to a key difference between "The Roaring 20s" and "Gilligan's Island" on an episode of the podcast "Growing Bolder" that was recorded before her death (but distributed in October 2025). She compared the time-stamped nature of "The Roaring 20s" to the lasting legacy of her biggest hit show. "'Gilligan's Island' is timeless. No cars, no clothes [fashions], no telling you when it was filmed, so you're not looking at something that you think is dated," she said. "The Roaring 20s" was certainly dated, featuring period-specific language and dress that were long out of place in the buttoned-up early '60s.
Nostalgia for the decade of flappers and zoot suits has surged a bit now and then since, but the series has been ignored by major streaming outlets. You can get a taste of the show through clips on YouTube, where you might catch a glimpse of guest stars like Roger Moore, Harry Dean Stanton, and Dawn Wells herself.
Wells died in 2020 at the age of 82. Tina Louise — who starred on "Gilligan's Island" as Mary Ann's bestie, Ginger Grant — remembered her co-star fondly. She told the New York Post, "Dawn was a very wonderful person. I want people to remember her as someone who always had a smile on her face ... She was a person full of joy, and shared her joy with everyone."