Gilligan's Island Actor Dawn Wells' TV Debut Was In A Classic Newspaper Drama

Dawn Wells always spoke thoughtfully about the early days of her career. She once called attention to a key difference between "The Roaring 20s" and "Gilligan's Island" on an episode of the podcast "Growing Bolder" that was recorded before her death (but distributed in October 2025). She compared the time-stamped nature of "The Roaring 20s" to the lasting legacy of her biggest hit show. "'Gilligan's Island' is timeless. No cars, no clothes [fashions], no telling you when it was filmed, so you're not looking at something that you think is dated," she said. "The Roaring 20s" was certainly dated, featuring period-specific language and dress that were long out of place in the buttoned-up early '60s.

Nostalgia for the decade of flappers and zoot suits has surged a bit now and then since, but the series has been ignored by major streaming outlets. You can get a taste of the show through clips on YouTube, where you might catch a glimpse of guest stars like Roger Moore, Harry Dean Stanton, and Dawn Wells herself.

Wells died in 2020 at the age of 82. Tina Louise — who starred on "Gilligan's Island" as Mary Ann's bestie, Ginger Grant — remembered her co-star fondly. She told the New York Post, "Dawn was a very wonderful person. I want people to remember her as someone who always had a smile on her face ... She was a person full of joy, and shared her joy with everyone."