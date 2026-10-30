Why Yellowstone Star Neal McDonough Refuses To Watch The Taylor Sheridan Series

Neal McDonough has made a name for himself playing bad guys, from "Justified," "Van Helsing," and "Tulsa King" to the Arrowverse. On "Yellowstone," he portrayed Malcolm Beck, one of the notorious Beck brothers who plagued the Duttons in Season 2. But despite starring in the popular Paramount Network drama, McDonough has never watched a single episode.

Speaking with Raymond Arroyo on the "Arroyo Grande" podcast, McDonough explained that he avoids watching any of his own performances. "You know, I don't watch any of my stuff," he said. "It's too painful. It's too hard." The actor immerses himself so completely in his roles that he finds it difficult to revisit them. Even at film premieres, he and his wife, Ruvé McDonough, arrive for the red carpet, leave during the screening, and return for the afterparty.

Asked why he wouldn't want to see the final product, McDonough made it clear that his reluctance doesn't reflect a lack of confidence in his work. "I was there on the day," he explained. "I know I did a great job because God gave me a talent. I'm terrible at pounding nails. I'm not very good at telling jokes. But as Ruvé said, 'Man, you can act.'" McDonough may never watch his own portrayal of Malcolm Beck, but the character still ranks among the best villains on "Yellowstone."