Why Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Added TNG's Worf To The Cast In Season 4

Michael Dorn, the man behind Worf, has been in more episodes of "Star Trek" than any other actor, in large part because his Klingon security chief made the jump from "The Next Generation" to "Deep Space Nine." But why did Worf leave the Enterprise to come aboard DS9? The threat of lowered ratings meant the series needed a shake-up, and Klingon conflict was the perfect excitement.

Ratings for Season 3 of "DS9," which aired in syndication in 1994 and 1995, were solid, but the producers were wary that the glut of competing sci-fi shows and rumblings that fans weren't satisfied with the series meant they might lose their audience. Season 4 promised more action and made Klingons a big part of the plot. According to the 1997 book "The Trekker's Guide to Deep Space Nine," co-creator Rick Berman told Variety, "We got the feeling in the last year that 'The Next Generation' viewers had stopped watching 'DS9.' We needed to get viewers to resample the show, and we thought having the Klingons back would do the trick."

While there were conflicting reports on whether the creative decision to have the Klingon Empire break with the Federation came before or after the decision to add Worf to the show, it's hard to deny that the character made narrative sense. Worf was raised by humans and was a loyal member of Starfleet, yet his heritage made him the Klingon expert that the space station needed as war loomed.