VisionQuest Fans Spot The Return Of A Major Marvel Character From What If
"VisionQuest" features many returning players from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's massive library of characters, but there's one character you may have missed while watching the show. After Episode 6 was released on October 27, fans were quick to point out that Uatu the Watcher, the narrator of Marvel's "What If," may have been hiding in the background of one of the show's scenes. In the "VisionQuest" episode, Vision travels to Madripoor to save his son, Thomas Shepherd, from Paladin, a deadly bounty hunter. The confrontation is interrupted by Raza Hamidmi al-Wazar, a villain from "Iron Man," who has come to capture Vision.
The mysterious client who hired the pair of bounty hunters then intervenes, taking over all the technological devices in the area. While the camera zooms in on a TV showing the client, a pair of bright eyes and a faint head shape can be seen in the background. Fans believe this is the head of Uatu the Watcher, and Brad Winderbaum, head of Marvel's TV department, re-shared the scene on Instagram with an eye emoji caption, which may confirm they are right.
Uatu was first introduced in Season 1 of "What If" as part of a race of multiversal beings who watch key events of the multiverse without intervening. This would mean that whatever is going on in "VisionQuest" is a significant event that could change the universe. Considering the episode also revealed that Jocasta, the main antagonist, has an army of robots that can reprogram any human, the stakes clearly couldn't be higher.
This is Uatu the Watcher's second live-action appearance since What If
The Watchers were first established in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," but in that movie, they were just a background cameo rather than a main event. The Watchers were significant in 2021's animated "What If" series, which was narrated by Uatu (voiced by Jeffrey Wright) as he looked around the multiverse for events that were different from the story told in the main MCU timeline. Uatu, sick of just watching, began to intervene in these events, which both helped and threatened the multiverse.
In the final season, the leaders of the Order of the Watchers held a trial against Uatu for breaking their oath not to intervene in the multiverse. However, Uatu's allies saved him. Since then, Uatu has appeared in the background watching other Marvel cartoons like "X-Men '97," "Marvel Zombies," "Eyes of Wakanda," and "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man." But in April 2026, Uatu made his first live-action appearance in "Daredevil: Born Again."
During an action scene in Episode 4, the same white lines and head shape of Uatu appeared in a windowsill after Bullseye, a Daredevil antagonist, smashed through a window. Brad Winderbaum, Marvel's TV boss, also shared an image of this scene on Instagram with the caption "always watching..." This is becoming a trend for the TV side of Marvel, though it's unclear if it is teasing a further adventure with Uatu or if it's just a simple Easter egg for fans.