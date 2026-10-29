VisionQuest Fans Spot The Return Of A Major Marvel Character From What If

"VisionQuest" features many returning players from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's massive library of characters, but there's one character you may have missed while watching the show. After Episode 6 was released on October 27, fans were quick to point out that Uatu the Watcher, the narrator of Marvel's "What If," may have been hiding in the background of one of the show's scenes. In the "VisionQuest" episode, Vision travels to Madripoor to save his son, Thomas Shepherd, from Paladin, a deadly bounty hunter. The confrontation is interrupted by Raza Hamidmi al-Wazar, a villain from "Iron Man," who has come to capture Vision.

The mysterious client who hired the pair of bounty hunters then intervenes, taking over all the technological devices in the area. While the camera zooms in on a TV showing the client, a pair of bright eyes and a faint head shape can be seen in the background. Fans believe this is the head of Uatu the Watcher, and Brad Winderbaum, head of Marvel's TV department, re-shared the scene on Instagram with an eye emoji caption, which may confirm they are right.

Uatu was first introduced in Season 1 of "What If" as part of a race of multiversal beings who watch key events of the multiverse without intervening. This would mean that whatever is going on in "VisionQuest" is a significant event that could change the universe. Considering the episode also revealed that Jocasta, the main antagonist, has an army of robots that can reprogram any human, the stakes clearly couldn't be higher.