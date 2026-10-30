Grey's Anatomy Recap: Simone's Reproductive Journey Takes A Life-Threatening Turn
Simone Griffith just can't catch a break this season, can she? After making the difficult decision to terminate her pregnancy last week, Thursday's "Grey's Anatomy" throws another curveball at Alexis Floyd's character, revealing unforeseen complications from her medical abortion.
Wes and Jules both clock that Simone isn't feeling well, but she insists she's just cramping, which she assumes to be a normal side effect of the abortion. But when Simone nearly passes out at work, the duo has no choice but to bring her into a private room for a closer examination. Jules performs an ultrasound, but she "doesn't speak OB," so she wrangles Jo into giving her an assist, even though Jo is only at Grey Sloan in the first place to confirm that she's quitting.
Jo determines that Simone had a molar pregnancy after recognizing a "snowstorm sign" on her ultrasound, which means her pregnancy was never viable. A medical abortion only targets actual pathways to pregnancy, so Simone requires an additional procedure to complete the treatment — and she needs it immediately.
Despite quitting, Jo agrees to scrub in on Simone's procedure, one she has performed many times before. But as soon as the anesthesia mask is placed on her face, Simone loses it. Remembering that her own mother died under anesthesia while giving birth to her at this very hospital, Simone asks to remain awake during the procedure. It's not advisable, but the doctors oblige.
It's been a rough week for Simone, no one can deny that, but at least it ends on a hopeful note. Simone wakes up from surgery to see Wes sleeping in the chair next to her bed, a sight that puts a much-needed smile on her face. (Are we crazy, or has Wes become a walking green flag?)
As Kwan returns to work, another doctor is moving out
Whether Webber likes it or not, Kwan is officially back to work at Grey Sloan Memorial, even if he's temporarily forbidden from entering an operating room. Instead, he's tasked with observing a VIP patient, but the situation changes when the patient's insides... suddenly show up on the outside. Kwan yells for Webber — which Seth does not appreciate, because God forbid his precious VIP patients deal with a little noise during a medical emergency — but Webber is busy with another matter, so Seth demands that Kwan join him in the OR.
Webber, of course, angrily interrupts them in the middle of surgery, insisting that Kwan leave immediately. Seth is sympathetic to Kwan's situation, leading to another moment of unexpected bonding between the two. In fact, their talk gives Kwan the courage to (sort of) stand up to Webber, boldly adding his name to the OR schedule board in front of his disapproving boss. Hey, Seth's word goes now!
Speaking of tension between doctors at Grey Sloan, Lucas ends the episode by telling Amelia that it's time for him to move out of the house. His decision comes after an hour of tension between them; while observing her nephew for the day, Amelia corrects Lucas at multiple turns simply because his methods differ from hers. He makes it clear that he's not her, and he's not Derek (aww!), and his instincts aren't wrong.
Amelia eventually apologizes to Lucas, insisting that he would make an excellent neurosurgeon, and that she promises to be more open-minded. Lucas appreciates all of this, but his decision to move out remains firm.
Elsewhere on Grey's Anatomy this week...
Craving more doctor-on-doctor drama? Here's a breakdown of everything else that goes down on "Grey's Anatomy" Season 23, Episode 3:
- Link successfully leads an experimental — or "absurd," as Ben calls it — leg surgery on the co-founder of a major non-profit, but we're too worried about him to celebrate the victory. The episode ends with Link making a secret phone call, requesting a refill of the pain medication on which he's definitely, not-at-all hooked.
- If you were hoping that things between Jules and Winston would blow over after their breakup, we have one question: Have you forgotten what show we're watching here? The newly minted exes share one uncomfortable elevator ride this week, during which Jules makes it very clear that she's not ready for any more of Winston's classic pep talks — not yet, anyway. And can you blame her for being annoyed about the way it all went down? We're Team Jules on this one.
- And Bailey is learning (slowly) to let go as her schoolwork begins to pile up. Just as she's struggling to work on a group paper for class, she's also having some trouble hading over the reins at the hospital; just ask Winston, who's informed that his new scheduling app is not a proper replacement for her tried-and-true spreadsheet.
OK, let's talk: Does Simone deserve a moment of peace? Does Webber need to lighten up about Kwan, considering how many doctors have skirted the rules on this show? How do you foresee Link's addiction storyline playing out? Do you think Jo will stick by her decision to quit? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.