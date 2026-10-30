Grey's Anatomy Recap: Simone's Reproductive Journey Takes A Life-Threatening Turn

Simone Griffith just can't catch a break this season, can she? After making the difficult decision to terminate her pregnancy last week, Thursday's "Grey's Anatomy" throws another curveball at Alexis Floyd's character, revealing unforeseen complications from her medical abortion.

Wes and Jules both clock that Simone isn't feeling well, but she insists she's just cramping, which she assumes to be a normal side effect of the abortion. But when Simone nearly passes out at work, the duo has no choice but to bring her into a private room for a closer examination. Jules performs an ultrasound, but she "doesn't speak OB," so she wrangles Jo into giving her an assist, even though Jo is only at Grey Sloan in the first place to confirm that she's quitting.

Jo determines that Simone had a molar pregnancy after recognizing a "snowstorm sign" on her ultrasound, which means her pregnancy was never viable. A medical abortion only targets actual pathways to pregnancy, so Simone requires an additional procedure to complete the treatment — and she needs it immediately.

Despite quitting, Jo agrees to scrub in on Simone's procedure, one she has performed many times before. But as soon as the anesthesia mask is placed on her face, Simone loses it. Remembering that her own mother died under anesthesia while giving birth to her at this very hospital, Simone asks to remain awake during the procedure. It's not advisable, but the doctors oblige.

It's been a rough week for Simone, no one can deny that, but at least it ends on a hopeful note. Simone wakes up from surgery to see Wes sleeping in the chair next to her bed, a sight that puts a much-needed smile on her face. (Are we crazy, or has Wes become a walking green flag?)