Patrick Stewart's Futurama Role Was Nothing Like His Most Famous TV Characters

The acting world is still reeling from the recent passing of television legend Patrick Stewart. He's most closely associated with his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." His career, though, has spanned everything from Shakespeare, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to a rather unusual turn into voice work for cartoon shows. For years, he has voiced Avery Bullock on "American Dad," and Stewart has voiced characters on both "The Simpsons" and "Family Guy." But he also popped up on one episode of "Futurama" as a character that was a far cry from most of his other roles.

In the middle of Season 9 of "Futurama," Patrick Stewart makes an appearance as Master of the Hunt in the episode "31st Century Fox." Stewart voices a rather sadistic character who leads a regularly scheduled fox hunt through the woods, but it's later revealed that the fox, the hounds, and the horses involved are all robots. That sends Bender on an anti-robot violence tirade that ends with him turning the tables and hunting and trapping the Master of the Hunt himself.

At the end of the episode, it's revealed that the Master of the Hunt is also a robot as he's dismembered by one of his robot foxes. The character was a far cry from the upstanding and virtuous characters that Stewart spent most of his life playing, which is why the joke works so well in this episode.