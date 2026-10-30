Patrick Stewart Played Two Very Different Characters On The Simpsons Nearly 20 Years Apart

In addition to his iconic roles as Captain Picard on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and Professor Charles Xavier in the "X-Men" films, the late Patrick Stewart was a prolific voice actor. One of his many voice roles was on "The Simpsons," and he actually played two different characters nearly 20 years apart from one another: the Stonecutter leader Number One and Homer's proudly bald co-worker.

Stewart's first appearance was in the classic Season 6 episode, "Homer the Great," which premiered on Fox in January 1995. The Shakespearean actor played the stern leader of a secret society known as the Stonecutters. (They control the British crown and keep the metric system down, among other accomplishments.) Stewart is, unsurprisingly, great in the role as he leads all the Stonecutters' various rituals and is exasperated by Homer before briefly being forced to hail him as a chosen one. It takes a Shakespearean actor to really put some gusto into line readings like, "Attach the Stone of Triumph!" and, "Now, let's all get drunk and play Ping-Pong!"

In a 2000 interview with the BBC, Stewart had high praise for his performance, saying, "Actually, I think my appearance in 'The Simpsons' and an appearance that I did on 'Sesame Street' — in praise of the letter B — were perhaps the two most distinguished bits of work that I've done in the U.S."