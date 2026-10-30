Patrick Stewart's First Leading Role On TV Was On A Groundbreaking U.K. Medical Drama
When he was cast as Captain Jean-Luc Picard on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," the late Patrick Stewart was known primarily for his work on the stage. Despite Stewart's dislike of on-set tomfoolery, there was a tongue-in-cheek sign on his dressing room: "WARNING: Unknown British Shakespearean Actor" (via The Hollywood Reporter). While it's true that Stewart's Shakespearean prowess led to his role on the Enterprise, it wasn't his first time helming a TV series. In 1981, Stewart starred in the BBC medical drama "Maybury," playing psychiatrist Dr. Edward Roebuck.
Spanning 21 episodes, "Maybury" ran until 1983, and the show stood out for its thoughtful way of discussing mental health and fighting against stereotypes. "Mental illness, like appendicitis, can happen to anybody," Stewart declared in a "Maybury" preview from May 1981. When interacting with his on-screen patients and their families, Dr. Roebuck is caring and down-to-earth. He isn't afraid to admit he doesn't have all the answers, and he's equally steadfast about making sure patients aren't marginalized as they come and go through Maybury General Hospital.
During this special "Maybury" preview, Stewart also took the opportunity to describe the common ground he felt between himself and his character. "Modern actors are fascinated by motivation and psychoanalysis," Stewart explained, looking directly at viewers. "It's central to the way we work, and that's at the heart of psychiatry, too. Psychiatry and acting is also improvisational," he added, noting that both professions require people to stay in the moment and actively listen.
Patrick Stewart remained outspoken about mental health
While "Maybury" is a lesser-known entry on Patrick Stewart's resume, he continued to be a lifelong advocate for mental health. This topic hit close to home for the actor. As a child, Stewart frequently witnessed his father's violent outbursts. "I never told anyone," Stewart later recalled to The Times. "It was locked inside me, and I felt shame." Stewart's father, Alf Stewart, died in 1980, and it wasn't until 2012, when he was delving into Alf's WWII service, that he learned his father had PTSD.
Although Stewart didn't have personal experience with therapy when he took on the role of Dr. Edward Roebuck on "Maybury," his approach to his own mental healthcare changed a few years after the series wrapped. While Stewart had been doing his part to further the conversation about mental health in the U.K., after he moved to the U.S., the tables turned and people were approaching him about the importance of therapy.
Just as Stewart was donning his iconic Star Trek uniform, he started seeing a therapist. This practice became part of his long-term wellness routine. "I see someone every week here in Los Angeles, who I have seen on and off for nearly 20 years," Stewart told The Telegraph in 2020. "I'm still searching myself, still asking questions of myself." Stewart also used these insights about his life to inform his acting career, like when he dealt with Captain Picard's anger about being assimilated by the Borg.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.