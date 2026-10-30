Patrick Stewart's First Leading Role On TV Was On A Groundbreaking U.K. Medical Drama

When he was cast as Captain Jean-Luc Picard on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," the late Patrick Stewart was known primarily for his work on the stage. Despite Stewart's dislike of on-set tomfoolery, there was a tongue-in-cheek sign on his dressing room: "WARNING: Unknown British Shakespearean Actor" (via The Hollywood Reporter). While it's true that Stewart's Shakespearean prowess led to his role on the Enterprise, it wasn't his first time helming a TV series. In 1981, Stewart starred in the BBC medical drama "Maybury," playing psychiatrist Dr. Edward Roebuck.

Spanning 21 episodes, "Maybury" ran until 1983, and the show stood out for its thoughtful way of discussing mental health and fighting against stereotypes. "Mental illness, like appendicitis, can happen to anybody," Stewart declared in a "Maybury" preview from May 1981. When interacting with his on-screen patients and their families, Dr. Roebuck is caring and down-to-earth. He isn't afraid to admit he doesn't have all the answers, and he's equally steadfast about making sure patients aren't marginalized as they come and go through Maybury General Hospital.

During this special "Maybury" preview, Stewart also took the opportunity to describe the common ground he felt between himself and his character. "Modern actors are fascinated by motivation and psychoanalysis," Stewart explained, looking directly at viewers. "It's central to the way we work, and that's at the heart of psychiatry, too. Psychiatry and acting is also improvisational," he added, noting that both professions require people to stay in the moment and actively listen.