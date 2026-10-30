TVLine Asks: Was DWTS Guest Judge Too Harsh? Is There Still Hope For NCIS: Origins' Lala? Should Survivor Duo Get A Spin-Off? And More!

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Dancing With the Stars," "NCIS: Origins," "Love is Blind," "Survivor," and more!

1 | On "Nobody Wants This," were you surprised to see Sasha and Esther backslide — especially Esther, who, in an earlier episode, had wanted Julian to fully commit to their relationship? And was there a single funnier moment than Sasha dropping Morgan the instant he realized Esther was at the beach house?

2 | Did you appreciate "Boston Blue" going all in on its case of the week — and finding a way to tie it back to the time Danny accidentally shot a cop who failed to identify himself in "Blue Bloods" Season 2?

3 | Is Arvin from "Newlyweds" the best new character on television — or the absolute worst? And we love Jamie Lee Curtis and all, but is there really a reason James' ex-wife needs to keep popping in and out of his home?

4 | Get your official opinions in now, "Dancing With the Stars" fans: Was guest judge Shirley Ballas too harsh, or just harsh enough? (We vote the latter.)

5 | "NCIS" viewers, when did you recognize "The Greatest American Hero" star William Katt as the doctor who showed up at the end: before or after "Believe It or Not" kicked in on the soundtrack?

6 | On "NCIS: Origins," do you suspect that Gibbs was lying (or was lied to) about what happened to Lala, and she's still alive out there somewhere? And how fun was it to see Gibbs and Bishop working together again?

7 | "Amazing Race" fans, were you happy to see Doug and Dylan escape elimination thanks to this week's non-elimination leg? And do you have a winner prediction, now that we're about halfway through the race?