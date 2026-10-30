TVLine Asks: Was DWTS Guest Judge Too Harsh? Is There Still Hope For NCIS: Origins' Lala? Should Survivor Duo Get A Spin-Off? And More!
We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Dancing With the Stars," "NCIS: Origins," "Love is Blind," "Survivor," and more!
1 | On "Nobody Wants This," were you surprised to see Sasha and Esther backslide — especially Esther, who, in an earlier episode, had wanted Julian to fully commit to their relationship? And was there a single funnier moment than Sasha dropping Morgan the instant he realized Esther was at the beach house?
2 | Did you appreciate "Boston Blue" going all in on its case of the week — and finding a way to tie it back to the time Danny accidentally shot a cop who failed to identify himself in "Blue Bloods" Season 2?
3 | Is Arvin from "Newlyweds" the best new character on television — or the absolute worst? And we love Jamie Lee Curtis and all, but is there really a reason James' ex-wife needs to keep popping in and out of his home?
4 | Get your official opinions in now, "Dancing With the Stars" fans: Was guest judge Shirley Ballas too harsh, or just harsh enough? (We vote the latter.)
5 | "NCIS" viewers, when did you recognize "The Greatest American Hero" star William Katt as the doctor who showed up at the end: before or after "Believe It or Not" kicked in on the soundtrack?
6 | On "NCIS: Origins," do you suspect that Gibbs was lying (or was lied to) about what happened to Lala, and she's still alive out there somewhere? And how fun was it to see Gibbs and Bishop working together again?
7 | "Amazing Race" fans, were you happy to see Doug and Dylan escape elimination thanks to this week's non-elimination leg? And do you have a winner prediction, now that we're about halfway through the race?
We'd like to know...
8 | We know "Scrubs" only has a 10-episode order, but were you surprised to see J.D. put himself back out there and pursue new hospital administrator Cassie just one week after he and Elliot were dumped by Charlie and Sean, respectively?
9 | Did the right team win "The Challenge: Cutthroat"? And were you surprised at all by the team captains' decisions regarding the prize money?
10 | How many of the remaining "Love is Blind" couples do you think will actually get married during next week's season finale? And despite how rough Stew and Jax's initial meet-up and subsequent breakup were, didn't they have the best dynamic of any couple at that Episode 10 bar hangout?
11 | "South Park" — er, "South America" — fans, is Little Randy growing on you, or are you ready for Stan's dad to fix his medical situation ASAP?
12 | Would any other "Survivor" fans watch a spin-off that's just Maggie and Brady on Exile Island, alone together until one or both of them goes absolutely insane?
13 | "Georgie & Mandy" fans, while we're never quick to defend how Audrey treats Mary, wasn't Mary in the wrong this week when she went ahead and made CeeCee a Halloween costume, knowing full well that Mandy's mother had already agreed to handle it? And how long do you anticipate Missy living under Jim and Audrey's roof?
We're also wondering...
14 | In addition to being a weak ending to a disappointing season, didn't the finale of "American Horror Story: 13" also feel incredibly rushed? Shouldn't the events of Madison's demonic pregnancy have been a season-long arc, rather than a three-minute scene? And what was the point of Fiona teaching Constance magic if neither of them was going to participate in the battle against Satan?
15 | During this week's "Law & Order: SVU," how sad were you when Benson shut down Fin just as he was about to expound on his belief in extraterrestrial life?
16 | On "War," how early on did you predict (correctly) that Johnny and Carla would hook up at some point? And whose side are you even on in this rollercoaster legal battle, if anyone's?
17 | On "MobLand," were you as surprised as we were by what a giant dork Paul became when a girl he liked called him?
18 | We know "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" couple Murtagh and Grace are in the throes of new love and all, but shouldn't they have kept some clothing on during their clandestine, easily-stumble-into-able meetup in the barn?
19 | Even though we'd been told exactly what happened to Logan on "YAGA," wasn't that full sheet pull-down in the morgue a bit of a shock?