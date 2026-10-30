Ladies and gentlemen, witches and warlocks, the most polarizing season of "American Horror Story" is officially behind us following Thursday's finale of "AHS: 13." Many viewers are likely shocked that we've already come to the end after just six weeks, yearning for more time with their favorite "AHS" all-stars, while another portion of the fandom is probably thankful that this whole thing is being put to bed sooner rather than later.

Regardless of whether you've loved this season, hated it, or are still waiting to make up your mind, here's how it all ends:

When last we left our heroines, they were executing their assault on Mr. Nas, with Ben sneaking Cordelia and Queenie into his New York City apartment. The plan was simple enough — steal Mr. Nas' life force, turn him into a baby, and banish the li'l goober back to hell for all eternity — but the trio didn't anticipate encountering his surprise guests. While Mr. Nas trapped Ben in a psychic hold, Rubber Man choked Queenie to death, and Mr. Phibes slashed the life out of Cordelia.

The finale picks up some time later, and we learn that Mr. Phibes has lured 13 unsuspecting men ("the roughest of trade," he calls them) to Mr. Nas' apartment for what they assume is "some kind of sex thing." Mr. Phibes gives a big speech about how kinks aren't what they used to be before offering the men... cookies and milk? If this sounds too wholesome to be true, we should add that the cookies are secretly laced with "spoonfuls of crystal meth."

Sure enough, all 13 guys begin dying to the tune of Troye Sivan's "One of Your Girls," and Mr. Phibes giggles with glee as his patient's monitor rapidly approaches 100. That is, until his laughter is interrupted by Hot Satan, who reveals that he decided to save one of the guys, leaving that number at an infuriating 99.9. Even worse, the Devil flicks his wrist and blows up his physical shell, sending Mr. Phibes into a blind rage. "Hail Satan!" he yells, which turn out to be his last words before his head is knocked off and tossed into the fireplace.