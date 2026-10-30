Criminal Minds: Evolution Canceled At Paramount+, Ending After 20 Seasons
It's case closed for the BAU on "Criminal Minds": The long-running procedural will end with its upcoming Season 20, TVLine has confirmed. (The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.) The series ran for 15 seasons on CBS before being revived as "Criminal Minds: Evolution" on Paramount+.
"It's hard to put into words what 'Criminal Minds' has meant to all of us who have been fortunate enough to be part of this extraordinary journey, first on CBS for 15 seasons and then on Paramount+ for five," showrunner Erica Messer said in a statement. "While suddenly navigating the end of this chapter, I'm filled with gratitude for our remarkable cast, writers, directors and crew who have poured their hearts into this show, and for the incredible fans around the world whose unwavering loyalty has kept 'Criminal Minds' going for two decades. We're looking forward to sharing Season 20 with everyone, and celebrating the legacy of this special show we've all built together."
Criminal Minds debuted on CBS in 2005
"Criminal Minds," which follows an elite squad of FBI criminal profilers known as the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU), premiered on CBS in 2005, with Mandy Patinkin leading the original cast as team supervisor Jason Gideon. Patinkin left the cast after three seasons, though, and was replaced by Joe Mantegna as new team leader David Rossi. The main cast also includes Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss, A.J. Cook as Jennifer Jareau, and Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia. It spawned a pair of short-lived spinoffs as well: "Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior" and "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders."
"Criminal Minds" ended its CBS run in 2020 after 15 seasons, but was reborn two years later on streamer Paramount+ as "Criminal Minds: Evolution." Much of the main cast returned, except for Matthew Gray Gubler as Spencer Reid. (He did return to guest-star, however.) It was renewed for Season 20 back in March, ahead of the Season 19 premiere. (Check out our Season 19 finale Q&A here.) The final season is expected to air on Paramount+ next year.
TVLine's Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Are you sorry to say goodbye to the BAU team? Give us your thoughts in a comment below.