Criminal Minds: Evolution Canceled At Paramount+, Ending After 20 Seasons

It's case closed for the BAU on "Criminal Minds": The long-running procedural will end with its upcoming Season 20, TVLine has confirmed. (The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.) The series ran for 15 seasons on CBS before being revived as "Criminal Minds: Evolution" on Paramount+.

"It's hard to put into words what 'Criminal Minds' has meant to all of us who have been fortunate enough to be part of this extraordinary journey, first on CBS for 15 seasons and then on Paramount+ for five," showrunner Erica Messer said in a statement. "While suddenly navigating the end of this chapter, I'm filled with gratitude for our remarkable cast, writers, directors and crew who have poured their hearts into this show, and for the incredible fans around the world whose unwavering loyalty has kept 'Criminal Minds' going for two decades. We're looking forward to sharing Season 20 with everyone, and celebrating the legacy of this special show we've all built together."