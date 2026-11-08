Murder, She Wrote's 5 Best Celebrity Guest Stars

When it comes to amateur sleuths, few characters in television can contend with Jessica Fletcher (Angela Lansbury) from "Murder, She Wrote." Considered by many to be one of the best detective shows ever made, the series ran on CBS from 1984 to 1996. Fans of the show fondly remember the widowed mystery novelist who can't seem to travel anywhere without a murder taking place (or a distant niece or nephew being nearby). Fletcher always employs her sharp intellect and proficiency for mystery plots to catch killers and exonerate the innocent.Of course, in her many adventures solving mysteries, she encounters a plethora of characters that built the plots of hundreds of episodes.

Such a large blending of talent facilitated the appearances of some famous Hollywood faces, many of whom had yet to take the industry by storm. To showcase the prominent casting that came and went over the series' 12 season run, we've compiled a list of the five best celebrity appearances on "Murder, She Wrote."