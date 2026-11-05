Gilligan's Island Actor Alan Hale Jr. Almost Missed His Chance To Play The Skipper

Alan Hale Jr. secured his "Gilligan's Island" part by way of his hitchhiker's thumb, a last-minute flight, and a strong dose of luck.

Around the time he first expressed an interest in playing The Skipper on "Gilligan's Island," Alan Hale Jr. had also accepted a part in a low-budget film shooting in Utah. It was on this movie's set — a remote location in the Mojave Desert – where Hale got a call from the "Gilligan's Island" casting team requesting his presence at the CBS studios. "It was kind of a difficulty as to how was I going to get there. There were no planes out of there, there were no rental cars or anything," Hale recalled in a 1988 interview on Fox's "The Late Show."

Motivated by his passion for the script, Hale embarked on a cross-country adventure that just barely got the actor to Los Angeles in time. "I went out on the highway with my thumb, and I hitchhiked out of St. George, got down to Las Vegas, flew from Las Vegas into CBS," Hale explained. In order to access the highway, Hale reportedly rode a horse down from the movie's set, demonstrating an aptitude for wilderness navigation that ironically foreshadowed his character's predicament on "Gilligan's Island."