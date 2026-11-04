Marvel's VisionQuest Episode 7 Features A Crucial Connection To Avengers: Infinity War
Contains spoilers for "VisionQuest" Episode 7.
Being a part of a shared cinematic universe, it's no surprise that "VisionQuest" references other films and shows from throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Obviously, this series alludes to the events of "WandaVIsion" and "Agatha All Along" on Disney+. We also revisit elements of "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Spider-Man: Far From Home," and the Iron Man franchise, such as bringing back the villain Raza after 18 years. And while fans may have expected a connection to "Avengers: Infinity War" considering what happened to the Vision (Paul Bettany) in that movie, True Believers probably weren't expecting to see a certain item that came back in in the show's penultimate episode of the season.
In Episode 7, titled "Immolation," Vision and Thomas Shepherd (Ruaridh Mollica) are trying to figure out how to save Lisa Molinari (Lauren Morais) after the nanite created by Jo Carrington/Jocasta (T'Nia Miller) attempts to rewrite her brain. Cue the mysterious client that hired Paladin (Todd Stashwick), who somehow has the ability to connect with both Vision and Jocasta. While he promises his "beautiful queen" the memories she's missing, he offers the Android Avenger the source code that would save Lisa and give him the answers he's been searching for as well. In exchange, they would have to go to the client — an offer neither can refuse.
Vision needs, as DUM-E (Henry Lewis) put it, a "robust external energy source" to access this code without his entire system completely melting down. Without many options in Madripoor, Vision and Tommy go to Paladin. He reveals that he acquired an energy source from Wakanda that Vision is intimately familiar with: the weapon of Corvus Glaive that delivered a near fatal blow to the synthezoid in "Avengers: Infinity War."
Who is Corvus Glaive?
A member of the Black Order, Corvus Glaive is one of the most trusted generals of Thanos' forces. They had been helping the Mad Titan search the galaxy for the Infinity Stones, which finally led them to Earth in "Avengers: Infinity War." While their fellow Children of Thanos faced off with Doctor Strange, Tony Stark, and Bruce Banner in New York City, Corvus Glaive and his wife, Proxima Midnight, headed to the United Kingdom to meet up with Wanda Maximoff and the Vision for a double date of doom in an attempt to retrieve the Mind Stone.
The Black Order tracked the Romeo and Juliet of "Captain America: Civil War" to Scotland, where Glaive delivered the first blow by piercing Vision with his namesake weapon. Normally, vibranium is impenetrable by most things on the planet, but considering this thing is not of this world, all bets are off. Luckily, as the villains were closing in on completing their mission, the trio of Captain America, Black Widow, and the Falcon swooped in to save their teammates. Now outnumbered, the enemies retreated to fight another day.
Now, how did Glaive's sword end up in Wakanda for Paladin to steal if its owner can summon it to his hand at will? The answer is found in "Avengers: Endgame" during the Battle of Earth. Once Thanos and his army were defeated, the battlefield where the Avengers Compound once stood was littered with plunder. For example, as seen in "Secret Invasion," Nick Fury and his Skrull agents were able to collect the DNA of the major players in the battle. So it stands to reason that someone from Wakanda likely collected the weapon and brought it back to their country to be studied and eventually turned into a power source.
What does this mean for the Vision?
Narratively, the glaive gives Vision enough power to search for the source code deep within himself and save Lisa. At the same time, he learns about the dark secrets that connect all artificial intelligence in the MCU through Dr. Phineas Horton and his first creation, "the Synthetic Man" Jim Hammond, aka the original Human Torch.
Thematically, each chapter of Wanda and Vision's story begins and ends with the Infinity Stones and Thanos. Loki's scepter was the original vessel for the Mind Stone. After the Battle of New York in "The Avengers," Hydra gained possession of the scepter and began experiments on Wanda and Pietro Maximoff. These grueling trials awakened the twins' powers, which put Wanda on the road to becoming the Scarlet Witch in "WandaVision." Then in "Avengers: Age of Ultron," the titular villain played by James Spader planned to use the Mind Stone and the Regeneration Cradle to create a synthetic body for himself. Instead, thanks to Earth's Mightiest Heroes (specifically the Science Bros), the cradle was intercepted and the Vision was born from the remnants of J.A.R.V.I.S. and the stone.
In the final chapter of the Westview Trilogy, Vision is using another weapon imbued with cosmic power and wielded by one of Thanos' minions to do some good. It's even a weapon that he himself has been on the opposing side of in battle. Now, "VisionQuest" brings the story full circle in a way that saves the day — at least until Vision has to go face to face with Paladin's client in the finale next week.