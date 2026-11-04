Marvel's VisionQuest Episode 7 Features A Crucial Connection To Avengers: Infinity War

Contains spoilers for "VisionQuest" Episode 7.

Being a part of a shared cinematic universe, it's no surprise that "VisionQuest" references other films and shows from throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Obviously, this series alludes to the events of "WandaVIsion" and "Agatha All Along" on Disney+. We also revisit elements of "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Spider-Man: Far From Home," and the Iron Man franchise, such as bringing back the villain Raza after 18 years. And while fans may have expected a connection to "Avengers: Infinity War" considering what happened to the Vision (Paul Bettany) in that movie, True Believers probably weren't expecting to see a certain item that came back in in the show's penultimate episode of the season.

In Episode 7, titled "Immolation," Vision and Thomas Shepherd (Ruaridh Mollica) are trying to figure out how to save Lisa Molinari (Lauren Morais) after the nanite created by Jo Carrington/Jocasta (T'Nia Miller) attempts to rewrite her brain. Cue the mysterious client that hired Paladin (Todd Stashwick), who somehow has the ability to connect with both Vision and Jocasta. While he promises his "beautiful queen" the memories she's missing, he offers the Android Avenger the source code that would save Lisa and give him the answers he's been searching for as well. In exchange, they would have to go to the client — an offer neither can refuse.

Vision needs, as DUM-E (Henry Lewis) put it, a "robust external energy source" to access this code without his entire system completely melting down. Without many options in Madripoor, Vision and Tommy go to Paladin. He reveals that he acquired an energy source from Wakanda that Vision is intimately familiar with: the weapon of Corvus Glaive that delivered a near fatal blow to the synthezoid in "Avengers: Infinity War."