5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Cupertino
Robert and Michelle King's new smart, timely drama "Cupertino" is another success story from the TV writing duo, with snappy writing, a great cast, and storylines that feel like they were ripped from the headlines. Mike Colter and Rachel Keller play recently fired lawyers who start their own law firm to take on the tech giants of Silicon Valley and fight for the little guy. It's a David and Goliath story with a modern, technology-focused twist.
If you're a newly-minted fan of "Cupertino," you're probably (im)patiently waiting for new episodes to drop each week. In the interim, we've got some great recommendations to fill the void. These shows are similar to "Cupertino" in either tone, cast, or subject matter. They should all hold your attention until the next episode of "Cupertino" airs, and they may even become your next favorite watch. Already a fan of any of these shows? Let us know in the comments below.
The Good Wife
"The Good Wife" was Robert and Michelle King's first hit show (after the quickly canceled "In Justice"), and it remains a high point in their careers. The series stars Julianna Margulies as Alicia Florrick, a former lawyer and the wife of a disgraced State's Attorney. Following her husband's incarceration, Alicia returns to work as an associate at a Chicago law firm. As Alicia regains her footing in the workplace, she's forced to decide what kind of lawyer she wants to be and how she will navigate the rampant corruption of Cook County.
Like "Cupertino" (and all of the Kings' shows), "The Good Wife" frequently draws on contemporary politics and is very tuned in to the news. Though ostensibly a legal procedural, the show reinvents the form in its own image, generating tricky, character-driven drama and plenty of moral ambiguity. Future "Cupertino" star Mike Colter appears in the series as a dangerous drug lord, one of the characters that complicates ideas about right and wrong within the legal practice.
Evil
"Evil" is Robert and Michelle King's answer to "The X-Files," and boy is it a brilliant take on some of our favorite TV tropes. Mike Colter of "Cupertino" plays David Acosta, a conflicted priest-in-training. The Catholic Church hires David to investigate potentially paranormal cases alongside forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) and tech expert Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi). It's their job to decide if the cases are truly spiritual in nature or the work of mere mortals.
Like "The X-Files," there is great interplay between believers and skeptics on "Evil," with David representing believers and Kristen and Ben firmly in the skeptic camp. David and Kristen have a complex, often charged relationship, while Kristen struggles to balance her job with raising four daughters (mostly) on her own. The show is mysterious, funny, and downright scary at times, and features a compelling conspiracy element that fans of "Cupertino" will appreciate. The outstanding cast includes supporting actors like Michael Emerson, Andrea Martin, and Wallace Shawn.
Silicon Valley
Though "Cupertino" is a drama, like all of Robert and Michelle King's shows, it features elements of comedy and even surrealism at times that give it a witty edge. If you're looking for something even more comedic to fill your docket, check out "Silicon Valley," an excellent HBO sitcom that tackles some of the same themes as "Cupertino."
The series follows Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch), a computer programmer who created a revolutionary algorithm with an app called Pied Piper. Richard's app has the potential to change the internet forever, which is why sleazy tech entrepreneur Gavin Belson (Matt Ross) keeps trying to steal it out from under him.
Most of the series follows Richard and his crew of nerds, played by Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, and Zach Woods, as they fight to keep the app alive and out of the hands of greedy conglomerates. A lot of the comedy comes from the disasters and mishaps that continue to befall the Pied Piper crew, but the show also punches up, so to speak, taking aim at delusional tech bro culture and the massive companies that run Silicon Valley.
The Lincoln Lawyer
"The Lincoln Lawyer" is a more straightforward legal show compared to the slippery, surprising "Cupertino," but it's no less entertaining and features an equally appealing cast. Based on the books by Michael Connelly, "The Lincoln Lawyer," which has dominated the streaming charts, stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, a charming defense attorney known for working out of his Lincoln. After a difficult year, Mickey leads a new firm, often taking on cases that put him against dangerous, powerful people in Los Angeles.
If you appreciate the David and Goliath narrative of "Cupertino," you'll likely enjoy Mickey's dedication to sticking it to the man and defending the little guy, even at the expense of his own safety. Though it can get soapy at times, the cast is supremely charismatic, and Mickey's relationship with his colleagues and family, including his first ex-wife and co-parent Maggie (Neve Campbell), and his second ex-wife and lawyer-in-training Lorna (Becki Newton), are at the heart of the series.
Matlock
The lawyers at the center of "Cupertino" are committed to writing wrongs and fighting for those who can't fight for themselves. In "Matlock," the titular character makes a similar commitment, though her reasons and methods are a little different. Kathy Bates plays Madeline Matlock, a retired lawyer who returns to work at a New York City law firm. Like the classic lawyer character on which the show is based — though this "Matlock" is not actually a reboot — Madeline uses her folksy, Southern charm and the fact that she's an older woman to fool people into thinking she's harmless.
Madeline is far from a harmless old lady, though we won't reveal what makes her so dangerous for those who haven't watched the show yet. In some ways, Madeline is similar to Olivia (Rachel Keller) on "Cupertino" — folks consistently underestimate her because they think she's sweet and not a threat to them. Led by a winning performance from Bates, "Matlock" is a clever show, presenting itself as a classic network procedural but revealing some compelling mystery elements beneath the surface.