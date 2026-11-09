5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Cupertino

Robert and Michelle King's new smart, timely drama "Cupertino" is another success story from the TV writing duo, with snappy writing, a great cast, and storylines that feel like they were ripped from the headlines. Mike Colter and Rachel Keller play recently fired lawyers who start their own law firm to take on the tech giants of Silicon Valley and fight for the little guy. It's a David and Goliath story with a modern, technology-focused twist.

If you're a newly-minted fan of "Cupertino," you're probably (im)patiently waiting for new episodes to drop each week. In the interim, we've got some great recommendations to fill the void. These shows are similar to "Cupertino" in either tone, cast, or subject matter. They should all hold your attention until the next episode of "Cupertino" airs, and they may even become your next favorite watch. Already a fan of any of these shows? Let us know in the comments below.