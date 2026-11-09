Timothy Olyphant's First Role Was In An Unaired Pilot Clint Eastwood Was Supposed To Produce

Timothy Olyphant's three-plus decades in Hollywood have brought him multiple Emmy nominations and opportunities to work with stars like Pedro Pascal, Drew Barrymore, and Walton Goggins. But early in his acting journey, Olyphant missed out on a chance to make his small-screen debut under the guidance of legendary actor/director/producer Clint Eastwood. Before he starred in his best shows, Olyphant's first official TV credit was for a 1996 episode of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," but he was supposed to make his debut the year before on the pilot of "77 Sunset Strip."

Maria Bello, Jim Caviezel, and Vince Vaughn were slated to star in a reboot of the original series that ran from 1958 through 1964, but the new show's pilot never made it to air. Eastwood's production company was initially set to produce the show, but Olyphant learned at the first table read that Warner Bros. Television would be taking over production. The actor admits that he was just getting to know the entertainment business and wasn't privy to much information at the time. In a 2011 interview on NPR's "Fresh Air" with Terry Gross, he explained that "this was my first job of any kind outside of lifeguarding ... [Eastwood] was going to produce this show and I was going to be the kind of the Edd 'Kookie' Byrnes-type character." Kookie Byrnes was the goofy comic relief in the original series, which had plenty of high-stakes tension to defuse.