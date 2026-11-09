Timothy Olyphant's First Role Was In An Unaired Pilot Clint Eastwood Was Supposed To Produce
Timothy Olyphant's three-plus decades in Hollywood have brought him multiple Emmy nominations and opportunities to work with stars like Pedro Pascal, Drew Barrymore, and Walton Goggins. But early in his acting journey, Olyphant missed out on a chance to make his small-screen debut under the guidance of legendary actor/director/producer Clint Eastwood. Before he starred in his best shows, Olyphant's first official TV credit was for a 1996 episode of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," but he was supposed to make his debut the year before on the pilot of "77 Sunset Strip."
Maria Bello, Jim Caviezel, and Vince Vaughn were slated to star in a reboot of the original series that ran from 1958 through 1964, but the new show's pilot never made it to air. Eastwood's production company was initially set to produce the show, but Olyphant learned at the first table read that Warner Bros. Television would be taking over production. The actor admits that he was just getting to know the entertainment business and wasn't privy to much information at the time. In a 2011 interview on NPR's "Fresh Air" with Terry Gross, he explained that "this was my first job of any kind outside of lifeguarding ... [Eastwood] was going to produce this show and I was going to be the kind of the Edd 'Kookie' Byrnes-type character." Kookie Byrnes was the goofy comic relief in the original series, which had plenty of high-stakes tension to defuse.
Timothy Olyphant lied on his acting resume to land his first role
Reflecting on the table read for "77 Sunset Strip," Timothy Olyphant shared, "I was looking for Clint everywhere. He's nowhere to be seen. So when we finished the reading I asked, where's Clint, you know. They said he quit." Eastwood is still listed as an executive producer for the pilot, along with "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" producers Kerry Lenhart and John J. Sakmar.
Olyphant also spoke on his early-career hiccups in a September 2025 episode of "Armchair Expert" with Dax Shepard, admitting that he actually bluffed his way into his first gig. "I had three things on my resume. They were all made up." He went on to explain that when the cast gathered for the first script reading, Eastwood was not present, and references to his company Malpaso Productions had been removed from printed materials.
When the star asked about Eastwood, he discovered that there had been a miscommunication between him and studio executives. There was "a long understanding with Warner Bros. when Clint would make a movie, he'd bring [the head of the film division] a script and they'd give him a budget, and then he'd go make it and they'd see it when he turned it in. Well, apparently the TV division didn't get the memo." Olyphant has picked up three Emmy nominations since the frustrating false start to his career and went on to star in genre-defining western series like "Justified."