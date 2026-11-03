Netflix Adds Leslie Nielsen's Cult Classic '80s Sitcom That Spawned A Movie Franchise

Sound the alarms: "Police Squad!" is finally available to stream on Netflix.

Created by "Airplane!" alums David Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and Jerry Zucker, "Police Squad!" follows police detective Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen) and his team as they attempt to solve a series of crimes. Like "Airplane!" before it, the cop spoof is filled to the brim with visual gags, zany non-sequiturs, and a staggering number of laugh-out-loud jokes.

But while Nielsen's cult classic sitcom is more than worth a watch, many people haven't had the privilege. ABC canceled "Police Squad!" after just four episodes (with two more airing after the announcement) because the sitcom's laugh-a-minute pacing supposedly required too much focus from viewers. Until now, the show hadn't fared much better in the streaming era. It was nearly impossible to watch "Police Squad!" for years, unless you were lucky enough to own the series on physical media.