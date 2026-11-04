Love Is Blind Season 11 Ends With More Breakups Than Weddings — Who Got Hitched?

The following post contains spoilers for the "Love is Blind" Season 11 finale.

Six "Love is Blind" couples emerged from the Season 11 pods as newly engaged spouses-to-be... and all but one of those couples had split by the time the season ended.

Netflix on Wednesday dropped the final episode of its dating show's Boston-set cycle — well, save for the Season 11 reunion, releasing Sunday, November 8, at 9/8c — and the finale confirms what those of us at home already ascertained: that most of these pairings are not built to last.

We previously saw Jax and Stew's relationship end before it ever really began, and Michaella and Rob called it quits after his major crash-out in Episode 10. But in Wednesday's finale, only Sarah and John actually go through with getting married; two of the other couples break up days before their weddings are set to occur, and another relationship ends after the bride says "no" at the altar. But more on those splits in a moment.

Netflix

Sarah and John, meanwhile, have a sweet wedding that's about as natural and authentic as you'll find on a show with this premise. As John and Sarah get ready for the ceremony alongside their families, they seem relaxed, and they're both fairly confident that their partners will say "yes" at the altar. (That said, we're still given some reason to believe that John is not the right guy for Sarah; although she seems to enjoy their "hard conversations" over clashing opinions, Sarah reveals that one of her fiancé's more concerning beliefs is that it's "problematic" when women are over 30 years old and still single. Huh?!)

Later, the ceremony goes smoothly, with both Sarah and John making sweet speeches to each other before saying "I do." They kiss, they party with all of their loved ones, and, against all odds, Season 11 ends on a high note... until we're treated to a trailer for Sunday's reunion episode, in which Nick Lachey asks someone who's off-screen, "Did you cheat on your wife?" Since only one of these guys actually got married, it has to be John he's grilling, right? Plus, we get a glimpse of a woman who looks a lot like Sarah shielding her face and crying as her girlfriends hug her — and we can't help noticing that her left ring finger is bare.