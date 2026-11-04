Love Is Blind Season 11 Ends With More Breakups Than Weddings — Who Got Hitched?
The following post contains spoilers for the "Love is Blind" Season 11 finale.
Six "Love is Blind" couples emerged from the Season 11 pods as newly engaged spouses-to-be... and all but one of those couples had split by the time the season ended.
Netflix on Wednesday dropped the final episode of its dating show's Boston-set cycle — well, save for the Season 11 reunion, releasing Sunday, November 8, at 9/8c — and the finale confirms what those of us at home already ascertained: that most of these pairings are not built to last.
We previously saw Jax and Stew's relationship end before it ever really began, and Michaella and Rob called it quits after his major crash-out in Episode 10. But in Wednesday's finale, only Sarah and John actually go through with getting married; two of the other couples break up days before their weddings are set to occur, and another relationship ends after the bride says "no" at the altar. But more on those splits in a moment.
Sarah and John, meanwhile, have a sweet wedding that's about as natural and authentic as you'll find on a show with this premise. As John and Sarah get ready for the ceremony alongside their families, they seem relaxed, and they're both fairly confident that their partners will say "yes" at the altar. (That said, we're still given some reason to believe that John is not the right guy for Sarah; although she seems to enjoy their "hard conversations" over clashing opinions, Sarah reveals that one of her fiancé's more concerning beliefs is that it's "problematic" when women are over 30 years old and still single. Huh?!)
Later, the ceremony goes smoothly, with both Sarah and John making sweet speeches to each other before saying "I do." They kiss, they party with all of their loved ones, and, against all odds, Season 11 ends on a high note... until we're treated to a trailer for Sunday's reunion episode, in which Nick Lachey asks someone who's off-screen, "Did you cheat on your wife?" Since only one of these guys actually got married, it has to be John he's grilling, right? Plus, we get a glimpse of a woman who looks a lot like Sarah shielding her face and crying as her girlfriends hug her — and we can't help noticing that her left ring finger is bare.
Who broke up before the weddings?
Elsewhere in the finale, it's Erika and Blake and Wilnie and Wilson who don't make it to the altar at all. The former breakup, of course, seemed inevitable ever since Erika and yacht captain Blake met in person, when he asked her if she was ready to be a "vagabond" alongside him, and she said no. Since then, their respective visions for their lives have only gotten more incongruous, and they decide to officially break things off at the top of the finale after admitting their lifestyles just don't mesh.
Wilnie and Wilson get a little closer to the wedding day, but doubt seems to creep in for Wilson during his bachelor party, when he gets overwhelmed while talking to his buddies about his imminent nuptials. The next day, he and Wilnie have a sobering conversation at home, which starts with them discussing division of labor in the household, but ends with them breaking up after Wilson says Wilnie's personality isn't what she advertised during their time in the pods. (Blech.) After Wilson lists more of Wilnie's shortcomings, like when she had him carry her luggage at the airport, Wilnie theorizes that her fiancé doesn't actually like her, and she's been suspecting for days that he'll say "no" at the altar. Wilson counters that although Wilnie is a phenomenal person, he doesn't think marriage is for them.
It's all a little abrupt, and strangely acrimonious for a couple that seemed decently stable in their post-pods form. But in a confessional interview later on, Wilnie gets choked up when she recalls the "terrible" things Wilson said to her in that final conversation, like the accusations that she lacks personality and acts helpless in their relationship. She's heartbroken, but she feels that Wilson expected her to mother him, and she's not interested in that kind of dynamic.
Last but not least...
Perhaps the strangest split, though, is the one between Cam and Aneha, who reach the altar but don't go through with getting married. Although Aneha seems like she's all in on Cam during her bachelorette party — she says in a confessional that she'd do anything for him, including die for him! — the vibe is much more unsettled as she gets ready for her wedding a few days later. That's largely due to input from Aneha's sister, Anekha, who suggests that Cam may not be Aneha's person; in fact, she doesn't even think Cam loves Aneha. When Aneha asks her sister what she'd like her to say at the altar, Anekha plainly replies, "Say no." (Mind you, this is all happening as Aneha is literally getting her hair and makeup done, and the other bridesmaids observe this conversation with the same disbelieving looks that we're giving our TV screens.)
Anekha is a little more supportive right before her sister walks down the aisle, reminding Aneha to simply tell Cam whatever's in her heart. But when Aneha is prompted at the altar to say either "I do" or "I don't" to her fiancé, she panics for a few moments while considering her answer, and Cam tells her to take her time. When she's ready, Aneha says that she still believes Cam is her person, but she needs more time before she can confidently marry him. It's all pretty amicable — Cam agrees it's a big decision that they should only make when they feel good about it, and they hug — but it gets weirder when Aneha cheerfully tells the crowd, "We said 'I don't!'" and walks back down the aisle alone, turning around after a few steps to assert that Cam is still her fiancé. She's in good spirits about her choice, but Cam did just get rejected at the altar, and he's not quite as enthusiastic about their future as Aneha is.
Aneha later tells producers that Cam isn't as communicative in real life as he was in the pods, and that's one of the reasons he's "not fully cooked yet" as a potential husband; she wants to marry him, just not yet. But after Cam and Aneha meet up to post-mortem what just happened, it's clear that Cam doesn't think they can just pick up their relationship where it left off before Aneha said no. She's surprised to hear that he's reconsidering, but he says in a private interview that it's a "fantasy" for them to stay together after Aneha left him hanging.
When the episode returns to Cam and Aneha after popping in on Sarah and John's wedding, the couple has indeed decided to split. We never get verbal confirmation from Cam that he would have said "yes" to Aneha at the altar, but his disappointment with this turn of events seems to indicate he would have. Aneha, for her part, tries to remain optimistic about what's gone down, but she tearfully admits that she's terrible at goodbyes.
That's a wrap on another "Love is Blind" season — until Sunday's dramatic-looking reunion, anyway. Did anything in Wednesday's finale surprise you? Which couples were you rooting for, if any? Tell us below!