The Rockford Files Reboot Starring David Boreanaz Gets Special Post-NFL Premiere On NBC

NBC has finally revealed when it's going to reopen "The Rockford Files."

The new reboot starring David Boreanaz will get a special early premiere on Saturday, January 2 at 8 p.m., immediately following that day's NFL broadcast on NBC, TVLine has learned. The show will then debut in its regular time slot on Thursday, January 7 at 8 p.m.

Fans can also call a special "Rockford Files" hotline, inspired by the original series' iconic answering machine, at (760) JIM-ROCK. Callers will be able to hear a message from Boreanaz and sign up for text message updates from the show.

Check out a promo for the hotline here:

NBC's "Rockford Files" reboot is billed as "a contemporary update on the classic series of the same name" starring James Garner that aired on NBC from 1974 to 1980, according to the official description. "Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn't commit, James Rockford returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles. It doesn't take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime."

Along with Boreanaz, the cast includes Michaela McManus ("Memory of a Killer"), Ilfenesh Hadera ("Will Trent"), and Jacki Weaver ("Clipped"). Mike Daniels ("Sons of Anarchy") serves as writer and executive producer. The reboot earned a series order at NBC in May.

Are you on the case with the new "Rockford Files"? Let us know if you'll be watching in a comment below.