Why The Smallville Finale Didn't Show Tom Welling In The Full Superman Suit

"Smallville" was one of the most successful superhero TV shows, but it focused on how Clark Kent (Tom Welling) became Superman rather than his adventures as the iconic hero. For most of the series, Clark doesn't use the Superman moniker or wear the signature suit. And while the finale includes distant CGI shots of Superman in costume, the closest Welling himself gets to wearing it is when Clark opens his shirt to reveal the "S" emblem. In an interview with Variety, Welling explained that a full suit was too expensive, so he simply donned a sleeveless T-shirt with the logo to emulate the outfit.

Costs aside, "Smallville" didn't plan to feature a full Superman suit anyway. The show had a "no flights, no tights" rule, meaning Clark wouldn't fly or wear the suit (though it took some liberties with the "no flights" part). That policy also became part of Welling's contract. Inspired by the ending of "24," Welling came up with the idea of not showing Clark as Superman flying off the Daily Planet's roof.

"We can't go with him," Welling told Variety. "But he's out there."