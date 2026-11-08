How To Watch The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Championship

If you're a racing fan, your time has come — and no, we're not talking about the upcoming NASCAR drama TV show. The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Championship is upon us, and the final race of the season — and the year's biggest honor — will put the best competitors of the iconic league in a head-to-head bout for the winning title.

But before the final battle, they competed in the first two major championship races, part of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. It started at the Cup Series race titled YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama on October 25, where the winning margin was pretty slim. From there, the racers moved north to participate in the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Virginia, on November 1, which this time had a much wider margin.

Now, the Straight Talk Wireless 400 is up for grabs, and there are many worthy racers who will be vying for the recognition. As the top racing series for the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, this prestigious event goes back over 75 years to 1949, when it started as the Strictly Stock Division. The series' legacy is strong, but with this 2026 Cup Series Championship race, it is sure to expand as some truly talented drivers take the front seat. Excited to tune in and see the race as it's run? You can catch it on NBC, NBC's official website, the NBC Sports app, Hulu, Peacock, or internet-based live TV services.