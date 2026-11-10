Quote Of The Day By Only Murders In The Building Star Martin Short: 'She Died In 2010, But I Still Communicate With Her...'

Martin Short is one of the great Canadian comedians of the last 50 years, with a near-endless list of hilarious credits to his name. He's part of the Five-Timers Club on "Saturday Night Live" and starred in iconic shows like "SCTV," "Mad TV," and "Primetime Glick."

He's also made guest appearances in the likes of "Damages," "How I Met Your Mother," and "The Morning Show" — the latter being one of the best shows on Apple TV. Of course, Short is also known for frequently working with fellow comedian Steve Martin — and they've worked together on some classic movies, like "Three Amigos!" and the "Father of the Bride" movies.

But their most recent collaboration is the murder-mystery series "Only Murders in the Building," along with Selena Gomez. The trio play budding true crime podcasters in New York who investigate a death in their apartment block. While you wait for "Only Murders in the Building" Season 6 to arrive on Hulu in December, here's Short's quote of the day.