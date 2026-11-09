NCIS: New York Star LL Cool J's Hit '90s Sitcom Is Streaming For Free

LL Cool J is reprising the role of Special Agent Sam Hanna for the spin-off "NCIS: New York," a part he first played back in 2009. While he was better known for his big screen roles when he debuted as Hanna in the "NCIS" episode "Legend: Part 1" (the first half of a two-parter that served as a backdoor pilot for "NCIS: Los Angeles"), he actually already had several TV credits on his resume, most notably the '90s sitcom "In The House," which is now streaming for free on Roku.

"In The House" premiered on NBC in 1995. LL Cool J, whose real name is James Todd Smith, stars as Marion Hill, a football player who is experiencing some financial difficulties. The former Los Angeles Raiders running back was forced to retire early due to an injury, and to make ends meet he rents out a large chunk of his house to a newly-divorced single mother (played by future "Grey's Anatomy" star Debbie Allen) and her two children.

The chance to work with both Debbie Allen and Quincy Jones (who was a producer as well as a composer on the sitcom) is what initially drew LL Cool to the project. He was fully on board once he realized that the predominantly Black characters of "In The House" were three dimensional and well written. "I wouldn't want to be involved with a show that was stereotypical or put negative influences into the minds of young people, because that's not what I'm all about," he told Jet magazine at the time.