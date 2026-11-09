5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Hazbin Hotel

When you list off the top names working in American animation right now, you have to put Dana Terrace right up there alongside names like VivziePop. Terrace created "The Owl House," one of the greatest animated Disney shows ever and a solid recommendation in its own right for "Hazbin Hotel" fans. Now, she is building a new indie series produced by Glitch and released on YouTube: "Knights of Guinevere."

Where "The Owl House" explored a macabre world of demons and witches, embracing a similar aesthetic sentiment to "Hazbin Hotel," "Knights of Guinevere" is more science fiction, though it still features plenty of the same gorgeous grotesquerie that Terrace has become known for. The story takes place in an interstellar theme park where android mascots are forced to work and the lower class lives amid the refuse of the park's relentless consumerism.

It's hardly subtle in its criticism of the Disney corporation's own business practices and treatment of artists — something that Terrace has extensive experience with. "The Owl House," after all, was truncated from its planned three full seasons. "At the end of the day, there are a few business people who oversee what fits into the Disney brand and one day one of those guys decided 'TOH' didn't fit that 'brand,'" Terrace wrote on Reddit in 2021.

"Knights of Guinevere" is already a great show, with stunning imagery and a lot of textured layers to the story. The two episodes that have been released so far have accrued over 38 million views on YouTube. If you only discovered "Hazbin Hotel" after the Prime Video pickup, this is a great opportunity to support indie animation early, outside of the corporate infrastructure that "Knights of Guinevere" itself is railing against.