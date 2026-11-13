Emily Blunt's Gritty Western Miniseries Is Perfect For A Weekend Binge-Watch

Viewers on the hunt for an engrossing Western revenge thriller should look no further than the 2022 Prime Video limited series "The English," starring Emily Blunt.

Set in the late 19th century, the story centers on English aristocrat Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt) — who embarks on a quest to find the man she blames for the death of her son. Along the way, she meets a Native American former army scout named Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), who has his own grievance regarding land owed to him. The unlikely duo encounters friends, foes, and plenty of peril as they make their way across Middle America.

While not based on a true story, the show's slow-burn narrative examines the racism, violence, and greed of the late 19th century with unflinching brutality. Scoring an 84% among critics and general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, "The English" earned heaps of praise for its gorgeous visuals and superb acting performances. Plus, considering that "The English" is only six episodes long, it's a perfect series to binge over a weekend or holiday break.