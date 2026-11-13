5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Fire Country

Firefighter and EMT shows have been around for decades but have become increasingly popular in recent years thanks to shows like "Chicago Fire," "Station 19," and "9-1-1." CBS launched its latest show in the genre, "Fire Country," in 2022 and set it apart from the competition by introducing audiences to a small town instead of throwing its heroes into a big city and letting the fires and romantic drama cloud the atmosphere.

Edgewater is different. The small, fictional town in "Fire Country" is surrounded by mountains and forest. It's north of San Francisco and prone to wildfires. While reminiscent of Humboldt County and the San Francisco Bay area, Edgewater has an unmistakable Hollywood charm that's all its own. Its fire departments are heavily influenced by families like the Leones, whose son Bode (Max Thieriot) has worked his way from being an inmate in the fictional Cal Fire Three Rock Con Camp to being hired as a legitimate firefighter at Edgewater's Station 42 over the show's five seasons.

Bode's journey is a complicated one involving healing familial wounds, repairing friendships, and, unsurprisingly, finding love amid a lot of trauma. But, between rescuing civilians and homes from fires, the Leones and their loved ones have stories that are grounded in reality and focus on heart. There's a bar where everybody knows each other, firefighter family dinners, and festivals that can only happen in a town where everyone knows the high school quarterback's name. The vibes of "Fire Country" are hard to replicate, but here are five shows to watch if you love escaping to Edgewater.