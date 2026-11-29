Nichelle Nichols made TV history when she starred as Uhura on the original series of "Star Trek," but fans might not realize she later lent her voice to another iconic franchise when she played a supervillain on the 2nd season of "Batman: The Animated Series."

As Uhura, Nichols became one of the first Black actresses to have a main role on TV — so influential that Martin Luther King Jr. told her to stay on "Star Trek" when she was considering leaving after the 1st season. Lieutenant Uhura appeared in almost every episode of the three seasons of the original "Star Trek." Nichols would reprise the role several times after the series ended, including in "Star Trek: The Animated Series" and six "Star Trek" movies. Beyond her work in the "Star Trek" franchise, Nichols landed several voice acting roles, including appearing as herself on both "The Simpsons" and "Futurama." And one of her voice roles in the '90s was in the DC Animated Universe's flagship series, "Batman: The Animated Series." On the 2nd season episode "Avatar," Nichols played the Ancient Egyptian Queen Thoth Khepera.

The episode sees Batman and Talia on the trail of Talia's father, Ra's al Ghul, head of the Society of Shadows, as he seeks out Thoth Khepera's godlike powers. Ra's uncovers the location of Thoth Khepera's tomb, where he discovers the queen, sustained by a Lazarus Pit. Thoth Khepera initially appears as young and beautiful, but her true form is later revealed — a terrifying, emaciated living corpse.