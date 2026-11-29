After Star Trek, Nichelle Nichols Voiced A Powerful Batman Villain
Nichelle Nichols made TV history when she starred as Uhura on the original series of "Star Trek," but fans might not realize she later lent her voice to another iconic franchise when she played a supervillain on the 2nd season of "Batman: The Animated Series."
As Uhura, Nichols became one of the first Black actresses to have a main role on TV — so influential that Martin Luther King Jr. told her to stay on "Star Trek" when she was considering leaving after the 1st season. Lieutenant Uhura appeared in almost every episode of the three seasons of the original "Star Trek." Nichols would reprise the role several times after the series ended, including in "Star Trek: The Animated Series" and six "Star Trek" movies. Beyond her work in the "Star Trek" franchise, Nichols landed several voice acting roles, including appearing as herself on both "The Simpsons" and "Futurama." And one of her voice roles in the '90s was in the DC Animated Universe's flagship series, "Batman: The Animated Series." On the 2nd season episode "Avatar," Nichols played the Ancient Egyptian Queen Thoth Khepera.
The episode sees Batman and Talia on the trail of Talia's father, Ra's al Ghul, head of the Society of Shadows, as he seeks out Thoth Khepera's godlike powers. Ra's uncovers the location of Thoth Khepera's tomb, where he discovers the queen, sustained by a Lazarus Pit. Thoth Khepera initially appears as young and beautiful, but her true form is later revealed — a terrifying, emaciated living corpse.
Nichelle Nichols' Thoth Khepera was a terrifying Batman villain
Thoth Khepera was a far cry from typical the typical supervillains of "Batman: The Animated Series." While it was commonplace for Kevin Conroy's Caped Crusader to take on disturbed criminals or the kinds of superhumans who could be safely contained in a cell at Arkham Asylum, Thoth Khepera bordered on truly godlike power. Such an imposing villain demanded the vocal talents of a legendary actress. Nichols was a perfect casting choice for a character of Thoth Khepera's stature.
The best episodes of "Batman: The Animated Series" are those that were willing to go to darker, more mature places than other animated superhero series would dare venture. "Avatar" evokes real supernatural horror vibes in its presentation of Nichols' immortal Ancient Egyptian queen. When Ra's first discovers Thoth Khepera's tomb, her Lazarus Pit is surrounded by the charred skeletons of past explorers who had come in search of the queen's secrets. Moments later, Ra's finds himself in danger of joining those desiccated remains, as Thoth Khepera starts draining his life force. Ra's comes dangerously close to being destroyed by his lust for power in this story that feels straight out of classic mythology.
It is this willingness to explore heavy themes and eternally relevant stories that makes "Batman: The Animated Series" the best animated adaptation of the Dark Knight. Nichols' voice work as Thoth Khepera brings a true power and presence to one of the series' most powerful villains.