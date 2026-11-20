Keith David Voiced An Iconic Marvel Superhero In A Forgotten '90s Animated Series
Keith David is known for his roles in films like "The Thing," "Platoon," "They Live," "Armageddon," and "There's Something About Mary," but he's also a decorated voice actor. He's given his voice to multitudes of animated characters over the years, including Dr. Facilier in "The Princess and the Frog," Husk in "Hazbin Hotel," and President Curtis in "Rick and Morty." But prior to playing those characters, he brought a Marvel hero to life in an animated series from the '90s.
Long before the late Chadwick Boseman made Black Panther one of Marvel's best-known superheroes, Keith David voiced the Wakandan King T'Challa in an episode of "Fantastic Four: The Animated Series" titled "Prey of the Black Panther." It marked the first time Black Panther had a speaking role on television, giving David the distinction of being the first actor to play the part. Black Panther first appears as an adversary of the Fantastic Four but eventually asks them for help stopping his arch nemesis, Ulysses Klaw.
By the end of "Prey of the Black Panther," which is one of the highest-rated episodes of "Fantastic Four: The Animated Series" on IMDb, Klaw has been defeated and peace returns to Wakanda. Unfortunately, David didn't get to reprise his role in the series, which came to an end in 1996 after two seasons and 26 episodes. "Fantastic Four: The Animated Series" did its best to stand out at a time when some of the greatest superhero cartoons of all time were airing, but it got lost in the shuffle and has largely been forgotten about today.
Fantastic Four: The Animated Series had a fantastic amount of vocal talent
"Fantastic Four: The Animated Series" managed to bring in plenty of top tier talent to voice some of Marvel's biggest names. In addition to casting Keith David to voice Black Panther, the show also recruited John Rhys-Davies (who famously portrayed Gimli in Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy) to voice Thor for two episodes. Brad Garrett (Robert in "Everybody Loves Raymond") voiced Hydroman; Ron Perlman (best known for the live action "Hellboy" movies) voiced Hulk amongst other characters; and Mark Hamill, who is no stranger to voicing animated supervillains, worked on three episodes as the villain Maximus.
The show also employed some of the industry's top voice artists, including some Disney veterans. Jim Cummings, who is best known for voicing Winnie the Pooh, played several characters, including President Bill Clinton. Tony Jay, who provided the ominous voice of Judge Frollo in Disney's "The Hunchback of Note Dame," appeared in multiple episodes as one of the Fantastic Four's biggest enemies, Galactus. And no '90s Marvel show would be complete without a Stan Lee cameo. It became a running gag to include him in every Marvel movie and virtually every Marvel TV show, and "Fantastic Four: The Animated Series" was no exception, with Lee voicing a version of himself in five episodes.