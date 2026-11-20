Keith David is known for his roles in films like "The Thing," "Platoon," "They Live," "Armageddon," and "There's Something About Mary," but he's also a decorated voice actor. He's given his voice to multitudes of animated characters over the years, including Dr. Facilier in "The Princess and the Frog," Husk in "Hazbin Hotel," and President Curtis in "Rick and Morty." But prior to playing those characters, he brought a Marvel hero to life in an animated series from the '90s.

Long before the late Chadwick Boseman made Black Panther one of Marvel's best-known superheroes, Keith David voiced the Wakandan King T'Challa in an episode of "Fantastic Four: The Animated Series" titled "Prey of the Black Panther." It marked the first time Black Panther had a speaking role on television, giving David the distinction of being the first actor to play the part. Black Panther first appears as an adversary of the Fantastic Four but eventually asks them for help stopping his arch nemesis, Ulysses Klaw.

By the end of "Prey of the Black Panther," which is one of the highest-rated episodes of "Fantastic Four: The Animated Series" on IMDb, Klaw has been defeated and peace returns to Wakanda. Unfortunately, David didn't get to reprise his role in the series, which came to an end in 1996 after two seasons and 26 episodes. "Fantastic Four: The Animated Series" did its best to stand out at a time when some of the greatest superhero cartoons of all time were airing, but it got lost in the shuffle and has largely been forgotten about today.