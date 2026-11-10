How Nicolas Cage Really Feels About Spider-Noir's Cancellation
Nicolas Cage's Prime Video series "Spider-Noir" released in May 2026, and less than three months later it was officially canceled. Although many fans were bummed that the show was over after only eight episodes, Cage himself seems to be at peace with it. In a recent interview with IGN, he explained that he thinks the show already ended on a fitting note.
"It's a perfect season," Cage said. "You never wanna get stuck repeating a character and wear out your welcome. Ben [Reilly] is so idiosyncratic. I was doing something that was pretty high-risk, tightrope stuff — if you do that for season 2, season 3, you could really wear out your welcome."
Cage continued, "So when [Amazon] didn't pick it up, I was like, 'Whew, thank you!' Because now I'm doing 'True Detective,' and that's only one season. It's better that way, you know?" Cage was officially announced to star in "True Detective" Season 5 in mid-October; with each season being completely self-contained, the actor thinks it's a perfect fit for him. As he told IGN, "I don't like repeating myself."
Nicolas Cage has stayed consistent about his feelings on Spider-Noir
While some skeptical viewers may think Nicolas Cage is simply coping in his response, the actor's recent interview is perfectly consistent with his previous comments on the series. Back in September, mere days after Amazon officially canceled "Spider-Noir," Cage told Deadline, "For me, one season is perfect, having said what I wanted to say with this dangerous, innovative, pop-art Spider-Man. Onwards, upwards, inwards."
Throughout his long career Cage has largely stuck to film over television, which makes sense for an actor who seeks a lot of variety in his roles. As TV shows with self-contained anthology-esque seasons like "True Detective" become more popular, however, it's possible we'll see him on TV more often going forward. And in his interview with Deadline, Cage also emphasized that he has always supported TV streaming services more than his peers.
"I was friendly to streaming a long time ago before it was cool," Cage said. "[The media would say], 'Oh, he's doing straight-to-streaming movies,' like it was unheard of, like, shame on me. But now, everything is going that way ... I knew streaming would ultimately keep actors working and keep the work viewable."