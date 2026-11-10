How Nicolas Cage Really Feels About Spider-Noir's Cancellation

Nicolas Cage's Prime Video series "Spider-Noir" released in May 2026, and less than three months later it was officially canceled. Although many fans were bummed that the show was over after only eight episodes, Cage himself seems to be at peace with it. In a recent interview with IGN, he explained that he thinks the show already ended on a fitting note.

"It's a perfect season," Cage said. "You never wanna get stuck repeating a character and wear out your welcome. Ben [Reilly] is so idiosyncratic. I was doing something that was pretty high-risk, tightrope stuff — if you do that for season 2, season 3, you could really wear out your welcome."

Cage continued, "So when [Amazon] didn't pick it up, I was like, 'Whew, thank you!' Because now I'm doing 'True Detective,' and that's only one season. It's better that way, you know?" Cage was officially announced to star in "True Detective" Season 5 in mid-October; with each season being completely self-contained, the actor thinks it's a perfect fit for him. As he told IGN, "I don't like repeating myself."