Nicolas Cage Reacts To Spider-Noir Cancellation: 'For Me, One Season Is Perfect'

The "Spider-Noir" cancellation came just over three months after the series debuted in late May. Episodes first rolled out on premium cabler MGM+ on May 25, then released all at once on Prime Video two days later — in both color and black and white.

Based on a character first seen in Marvel Comics, "Spider-Noir" starred Cage as Ben Reilly, a down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York who, in the wake of personal tragedy, was forced to grapple with his past life as The Spider — the city's one and only superhero. The series' cast also included Lamorne Morris ("New Girl"), Li Jun Li ("Sinners"), Karen Rodriguez ("Power Book IV: Force"), Abraham Popoola ("The Rig"), Jack Huston ("Boardwalk Empire"), and Brendan Gleeson ("Mr. Mercedes").

TVLine's Dave Nemetz gave the show a "B-" in his review, calling it a stylish and "boldly bizarre" — but perhaps insubstantial — mash-up of film noir and comic book action. (Here are 10 other shows like "Spider-Noir" you can add to your watchlists.)

Although "Spider-Noir" won't be returning for a second season, the series did pick up 11 nominations for this year's Primetime Emmys, including nods for production design, prosthetic makeup, visual effects, and stunt coordination and performance.