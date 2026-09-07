Nicolas Cage Reacts To Spider-Noir Cancellation: 'For Me, One Season Is Perfect'
Apparently, Nicolas Cage harbors no ill will over "Spider-Noir" ending after just one season.
Reflecting on the September 4 cancellation of his first episodic television series, Cage said in a statement to Deadline: "For me, one season is perfect, having said what I wanted to say with this dangerous, innovative, pop-art Spider-Man. Onwards, upwards, inwards."
But it may not be long before Cage is back on the small screen. In addition to the forthcoming Prime Video biopic "Madden," in which he stars as NFL legend John Madden, a report from last summer linked Cage to the lead role in Season 5 of HBO's "True Detective." There has been no update on his potential involvement since.
Spider-Noir Was Canceled Three Months After Its Premiere
The "Spider-Noir" cancellation came just over three months after the series debuted in late May. Episodes first rolled out on premium cabler MGM+ on May 25, then released all at once on Prime Video two days later — in both color and black and white.
Based on a character first seen in Marvel Comics, "Spider-Noir" starred Cage as Ben Reilly, a down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York who, in the wake of personal tragedy, was forced to grapple with his past life as The Spider — the city's one and only superhero. The series' cast also included Lamorne Morris ("New Girl"), Li Jun Li ("Sinners"), Karen Rodriguez ("Power Book IV: Force"), Abraham Popoola ("The Rig"), Jack Huston ("Boardwalk Empire"), and Brendan Gleeson ("Mr. Mercedes").
TVLine's Dave Nemetz gave the show a "B-" in his review, calling it a stylish and "boldly bizarre" — but perhaps insubstantial — mash-up of film noir and comic book action. (Here are 10 other shows like "Spider-Noir" you can add to your watchlists.)
Although "Spider-Noir" won't be returning for a second season, the series did pick up 11 nominations for this year's Primetime Emmys, including nods for production design, prosthetic makeup, visual effects, and stunt coordination and performance.