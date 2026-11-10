The Voice Season 30 Live Results: Were The Right Artists Voted Into The Top 10?

As of Monday, November 9, "The Voice" Season 30 is officially live! And this week's broadcast, dubbed the "Top 13 (Part 1)," brought back six of the show's remaining 13 artists to sing for viewers' votes.

It was music to Millennials' ears when Carson Daly announced that the next two weeks of live shows will pay homage to Y2K, a time period responsible for producing some of the best songs of all time. Just hearing him say those words gave us warm-and-fuzzy flashbacks to the days of "TRL." Images of colorful iMac desktops, flip phones, and frosted tips danced in our heads — not that they ever really stopped.

Following a group performance of Backstreet Boys' "Everybody (Backstreet's Back")," we heard from the remaining members of Queen Latifah and Adam Levine's teams: Mia Knight, Dakota Cohen, Lillie Kolich, Connor Closs, BigCountry, and Lexi Stephens. The remaining artists from Kelly Clarkson and Riley Green's teams — including whichever singer was voted into the Top 13 last week — will perform live next Monday.

Read on for a breakdown of how this week's six artists performed, including which five are proceeding to the Top 10, and which one was eliminated from the competition.