In a review of the sitcom, Gene Siskel said the first episode was "very funny," noting the movie spoofs were the show's strongest point.

"If 'The Critic' is going to succeed — and I hope it does — it definitely needs to refocus itself on the movies," Siskel said. "The show needs two things: A second critic, and Roger and me to write some of the scripts. We could save this show, and I, for one, would like to."

The critics felt that, besides Jon Lovitz's Jay Sherman, the show lacked a cast of "memorable characters" and advised against focusing too much on Jay's personal life to avoid becoming just "another sitcom." But Roger Ebert praised the show in his own review, writing that it does a good job of humanizing the role of a film critic through Jay. "It is impossible not to like this guy," he wrote.

Ebert and Siskel later appeared as themselves in the Season 2 episode "Siskel & Ebert & Jay & Alice" that highlighted their iconic partnership. The show has since been remembered as one of the best animated sitcoms ever made after it premiered on ABC in 1994, but it was unfortunately canceled after it moved to the Fox network for its second season.