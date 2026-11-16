Gene Siskel And Roger Ebert Reviewed Just One Television Show
The 1994 animated series "The Critic" found unlikely supporters in some of the very critics it parodied — namely, the iconic duo Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel.
The forgotten '90s sitcom hit rather close to home for Ebert and Siskel. The series followed the life of Jay Sherman, an elitist movie critic who ruthlessly panned the latest ridiculous films cranked out of Hollywood. Former "Saturday Night Live" star Jon Lovitz voiced the New York City-based critic as he took down spoofs of popular films such as "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" and "The Terminator," amongst others. When he wasn't reviewing blockbusters on his show, Jay had more than enough to deal with at home with his son, Marty (Christine Cavanaugh), his eccentric adoptive parents (Gerrit Graham and Judith Ivey), and his clumsy love life.
Though the sitcom satirized critics like Ebert and Siskel, they appreciated the show's humor and had many good things to say about it... along with some constructive feedback.
Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel thought The Critic was very funny... but they had notes
In a review of the sitcom, Gene Siskel said the first episode was "very funny," noting the movie spoofs were the show's strongest point.
"If 'The Critic' is going to succeed — and I hope it does — it definitely needs to refocus itself on the movies," Siskel said. "The show needs two things: A second critic, and Roger and me to write some of the scripts. We could save this show, and I, for one, would like to."
The critics felt that, besides Jon Lovitz's Jay Sherman, the show lacked a cast of "memorable characters" and advised against focusing too much on Jay's personal life to avoid becoming just "another sitcom." But Roger Ebert praised the show in his own review, writing that it does a good job of humanizing the role of a film critic through Jay. "It is impossible not to like this guy," he wrote.
Ebert and Siskel later appeared as themselves in the Season 2 episode "Siskel & Ebert & Jay & Alice" that highlighted their iconic partnership. The show has since been remembered as one of the best animated sitcoms ever made after it premiered on ABC in 1994, but it was unfortunately canceled after it moved to the Fox network for its second season.