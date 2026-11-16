5 Biggest Criminal Minds Actor Exits (And Why They Left)
With the recent cancellation of "Criminal Minds: Evolution," the crime series has officially reached the end of the line (for a second time), finishing its run with an impressive 20 seasons. Like any long-running show, the cast of "Criminal Minds" has changed over the years, with some exits more dramatic than others.
Though "Criminal Minds" is a plot-heavy procedural, fans of the show love its characters — the found family of the close-knit Behavioral Analysis Unit — above all else. Cast shake-ups are often controversial among viewers, particularly when the reasons for these changes are suspicious.
"Criminal Minds" has had some shocking departures over the years, from actors who were upset by the show's content to stars who were fired for surprising reasons. If you're curious to know more, we've rounded up the five biggest "Criminal Minds" actor exits, exploring the motives behind their departure. With the cast now saying goodbye for good, here's a look at the show's previous farewells.
Mandy Patinkin
Though the first cast exit in "Criminal Minds" was Lola Glaudini's Elle Greenway, who left during Season 2, the show's first truly shocking departure was Mandy Patinkin, who elected not to return for the show's third season. Patinkin played Jason Gideon, the BAU's most veteran member, and it was initially reported that he left over creative differences.
However, several years later, Patinkin revealed his true feelings about the series. In a 2012 interview with New York Magazine, Patinkin stated, "The biggest public mistake I ever made was that I chose to do 'Criminal Minds' in the first place. I thought it was something very different. I never thought they were going to kill and rape all these women every night, every day, week after week, year after year. It was very destructive to my soul and my personality." He also shared concerns about what watching crime shows does to the psyche.
Though Gideon continued to be referenced in the show following Patinkin's departure and even appeared in a few flashbacks, the character was murdered in Season 10, thus precluding any future appearances.
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Thomas Gibson
Thomas Gibson's firing was one of the biggest controversies in "Criminal Minds" history. The actor played Aaron Hotchner, the BAU Unit Chief, for 12 seasons, until CBS ousted Gibson in 2016. His firing came after an altercation with writer and producer Virgil Williams, whom Gibson allegedly kicked following a disagreement about a line change. However, this wasn't the first strike against Gibson. In 2010, he allegedly shoved an assistant director, leading to a mandate that he take anger management classes. In 2013, Gibson was charged with alcohol-related reckless driving, and staffers were forced to drive him to and from work.
Gibson was known to be a difficult presence on set, and there was particular tension between him and co-star Shemar Moore. Following Gibson's firing, Moore posted a now-deleted Instagram video in which he states, "I believe in karma," seemingly in reference to the incident.
The writers explained Hotch's departure by revealing that he had joined Witness Protection with his son Jack (Cade Owens) due to renewed threats from fearsome serial killer Mr. Scratch (Bodhi Elfman). Since his "Criminal Minds" firing, Thomas Gibson appeared as a voice actor in "Criminal Minds" co-star Aisha Tyler's feature film directorial debut, "Axis," and starred in the 2019 film "Shadow Wolves." More recently, he's been working in theater.
A.J. Cook
A.J. Cook's firing from "Criminal Minds" was surprising to everyone, including the actor herself. Cook played Jennifer "JJ" Jareau, who began the series as the BAU's media liaison before becoming a full-fledged agent. She was let go in 2010, prior to Season 6, in a move that was initially described as being financially motivated. However, that turned out to be a misrepresentation of the situation, as Cook was replaced by another blond actor — Rachel Nichols.
Fans were outraged by Cook's dismissal, and many noted that the decision reeked of sexism. In an interview with A.V. Club, Cook's co-star Paget Brewster, who was also fired around this time, all but confirmed this. Cook told TV Guide Magazine that her firing "felt like a breakup with a guy. It happened out of nowhere." "Criminal Minds" viewers launched a petition to bring Cook back, which didn't go unnoticed by the show's producers.
Indeed, the actor wasn't away for long. Nichols, her replacement, was let go after just one season on the show, and JJ returned in the Season 6 finale, officially transitioning from media liaison to Special Agent in Season 7. Cook remained on the series for the next 14 seasons.
Paget Brewster
2010 was a tumultuous time for the cast of "Criminal Minds," as it saw the dismissal of both A.J. Cook and Paget Brewster. Though Brewster and Cook were fired at the same time, Brewster's agents negotiated for her to appear in 17 more episodes. Brewster told the writers to kill her off, and they obliged, but she was then forced to return for another season when it was revealed Prentiss had faked her death. The actor was not happy with the situation, and hasn't been shy about sharing her thoughts.
Speaking with the A.V. Club in 2015, Brewster revealed that someone at CBS called executive producer Ed Bernaro and said, "I want new women," which led to her and Cook's firing. She also suggested that Rachel Nichols, who replaced Cook and Brewster, got paid twice their salary. More recently, on an episode of Kristin Davis' "Are You a Charlotte?" podcast (via Parade), Brewster alleged that former CBS president Les Moonves watched an episode of the show and said, "Oh, I don't like those women. Get rid of those women."
After returning for her contractually obligated 17 episodes, Brewster, still upset about her treatment, left the show once again. She returned as a full-time cast member in Season 12, replacing Hotch as Unit Chief after Thomas Gibson was fired.
Shemar Moore
Shemar Moore spent 11 years playing Derek Morgan on "Criminal Minds," and his exit was less dramatic than some of his castmates. Speaking with TVLine about his departure, Moore explained: "I'm leaving to see what else I'm capable of." He cited a need for "balance" in his life, including time to settle down and have a family. In an interview with TV Guide, he expanded on his professional aspirations. "I don't want to be ordinary. I don't want to follow. I want to be bold and I want to see what I'm capable of," he shared.
Because Moore gave "Criminal Minds" showrunner Erica Messer plenty of warning that he was planning to leave, she was able to give Morgan a proper send-off, promising Moore that she wouldn't kill off his character. However, in the Season 11 episode "Derek," Morgan is kidnapped and tortured by a hitman, leaving fans worried that he was done for. Morgan survives the attack, but in "A Beautiful Disaster," directed by Matthew Gray Gubler and co-written by Kirsten Vangsness, Morgan's pregnant wife, Savannah (Rochelle Aytes), is shot. She recovers and delivers the baby, but Morgan decides to retire to protect his family. He returns briefly for an episode in Season 12 and one in Season 13.