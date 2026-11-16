With the recent cancellation of "Criminal Minds: Evolution," the crime series has officially reached the end of the line (for a second time), finishing its run with an impressive 20 seasons. Like any long-running show, the cast of "Criminal Minds" has changed over the years, with some exits more dramatic than others.

Though "Criminal Minds" is a plot-heavy procedural, fans of the show love its characters — the found family of the close-knit Behavioral Analysis Unit — above all else. Cast shake-ups are often controversial among viewers, particularly when the reasons for these changes are suspicious.

"Criminal Minds" has had some shocking departures over the years, from actors who were upset by the show's content to stars who were fired for surprising reasons. If you're curious to know more, we've rounded up the five biggest "Criminal Minds" actor exits, exploring the motives behind their departure. With the cast now saying goodbye for good, here's a look at the show's previous farewells.