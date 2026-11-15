Starring French cinema superstar Omar Sy as Assane Diop, a skilled career burglar who looks to the gentleman thief stylings of Maurice Leblanc's Arsène Lupin as a source of inspiration, "Lupin" is one of the most astronomically successful non-English-language series yet released by Netflix. Created by George Kay and François Uzan and first released on the streamer in 2021, this exquisitely assembled crime thriller reached a huge global crowd with its mastery of twists, turns, punctilious character work, and refined heist sequences. And it's still going strong on its recently released Part 4.

If you're already burned through the new batch of "Lupin" episodes, as one tends to be compelled to do upon watching just one or two installments of this highly binge-worthy show, fret not. While there's no official word yet on whether there will be a "Lupin" Season 5 and how soon we can expect it, there are numerous other great shows in a similar ballpark that you can watch to sate your craving for more of Assane's Parisian adventures. Below, you'll find a list of 10 other impeccable heist-centric shows that might be of interest if you love "Lupin."