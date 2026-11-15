5 Sitcoms Canceled By Networks That Became First-Run Syndicated Hits
Just because networks axed these sitcoms for low ratings, production costs, or any other reason does not mean there wasn't an audience that would appreciate them. In essence, first-run syndication is a distribution model where a show is sold directly to individual local stations, which schedule the show independently and across various slots. This is in contrast with network television, where major networks such as CBS, ABC, or NBC broadcast a show to all their stations at specific time slots.
There are a few reasons why a show might be more successful in first-run syndication. For one, competition in network television is stiff, and it is very common for a show to get canned if it fails to produce intended results quickly. Furthermore, whereas a network broadcasts an episode only once a week, a local station can air the show on multiple days. This repeated viewing can help foster a bond with viewers and even make the show a comfort watch. First-run syndication is a great and viable alternative that has proven itself to be a great model for shows that did not survive the constraints of network television, including "It's a Living," "Charles in Charge," and "Too Close for Comfort."
It's A Living ballooned in syndication
The workplace comedy is set in the Bonaventure Hotel's Above the Top restaurant. "It's a Living" follows a group of waitresses as they navigate their demanding jobs and personal lives, together with supervisor Nancy Beebe (Marian Mercer) and pianist Sonny Mann (Paul Kreppel). The ABC series aired for 27 episodes over 2 seasons, from October 30, 1980, to June 11, 1982. Slot changes, a second-season rebrand to "Making a Living," and the replacement of two of the original waitresses (Susan Sullivan as Lois Adams and Wendy Schaal as Vicki Allen) with Louise Lasser's Maggie McBurney did not save the series from its eventual cancellation.
It fared much better in syndication. After the reruns of 22 episodes performed well, original producer Witt/Thomas Productions created new episodes of the show, and the series was revived. Returning in 1985 under the original title, the syndicated "It's a Living" ran for another 93 episodes, more than three times the ABC version, bringing the total to 120 episodes. The late Barrie Youngfellow, Gail Edwards, Marian Mercer, and Paul Kreppel were retained, with Crystal Bernard and Richard Stahl joining the revival.
Webster was a hit before syndication
"Webster" is an interesting case when discussing syndicated shows because the ABC version was a genuine hit, peaking at No. 23 in the Nielsen ratings in the 1984–85 season. However, it lost steam and fell to No. 50 in the 1986–87 season, and ABC canceled it. Airing for four seasons and producing 100 episodes, "Webster" follows the orphaned Webster Long (Emmanuel Lewis), who is adopted by retired football player George Papadopolis (Alex Karras) and his socialite wife, Katherine Calder-Young Papadopolis (Susan Clark).
Even before the show was canceled, Paramount had a syndication plan for "Webster." After ABC dropped it, Paramount produced the show in syndication for an additional two seasons and 50 episodes, bringing the total episode count to 150. Emmanuel Lewis, Alex Karras, and Susan Clark reprised their roles, and Nicky Papadopolis (George's nephew), played by Corin Nemec, was introduced and served as Webster's peer. Unlike other shows that were canceled for low ratings and found new life in syndication, "Webster" had an established record of success, and its revival simply continued what was started. The Paramount syndication was broadcast from September 21, 1987, to March 10, 1989.
Charles in Charge featured a major overhaul
Unlike "Webster" and "It's a Living," which retained their core characters, "Charles in Charge" restructured its main cast. It did, however, retain its titular protagonist, Charles (Scott Baio), and his best friend, Buddy Lembeck (Willie Aames). The show follows college student Charles, who works as a live-in caretaker and babysitter for the Pembroke family's children in exchange for room and board.
The CBS series premiered on October 3, 1984, but after one season of 22 episodes, it was canceled. It earned a Nielsen rating of 13.1 and was the 55th-ranked show of the season. Fast-forward a few years, on January 3, 1987, the syndicated "Charles in Charge" premiered, and it ran for four seasons and 104 additional episodes. Talk about a major glow-up.
The familiar face of Charles was still there, but the Pembrokes had moved to Seattle, and the Powells took their place. Luckily for Charles, the Powells retained the previous arrangement where he could live with them as a caretaker. In February 1989, KTLA's "Charles in Charge" scored a 9.2 Nielsen rating in Los Angeles, providing evidence of its popularity in a competitive local market.
Too Close for Comfort was completely different by the end
Based on the British comedy series "Keep it in the Family," "Too Close for Comfort" follows conservative cartoonist Henry Rush (Ted Knight) as he navigates life living with his adult daughters, Jackie (Deborah Van Valkenburgh) and Sara (Lydia Cornell). The ABC show aired from November 11, 1980, to May 5, 1983, for three seasons and 63 episodes.
While it hit a Nielsen rating of 22.6 and was ranked No. 7 nationally in the 1981-82 season, it spiraled down to No. 38 after being moved to Thursday nights and was canceled. TV station Metromedia picked it up for syndication, and from April 7, 1984, to February 7, 1987, the show aired for an additional three seasons and 66 episodes. The core cast, including Ted Knight, Lydia Cornell, and Deborah Van Valkenburgh, returned for the syndication.
The syndicated version has an interesting story regarding its final season. The sixth season was renamed "The Ted Knight Show," and Henry Rush, together with his wife Muriel Rush (Nancy Dussault), moved to Mill Valley. Unfortunately, Ted Knight succumbed to colon cancer on August 26, 1986, and by then, 12 episodes out of 22 had already aired. The production, of course, couldn't continue, but the rest of the season aired, and the series concluded.
Mama's Family shined after it was revived
Born from "The Family" sketches on "The Carol Burnett Show," "Mama's Family" revolves around the Harper family and aired from January 22, 1983, to April 7, 1984. The sassy Thelma "Mama" Harper (Vicki Lawrence) leads the house. Her daily bickering and interactions with her family members, particularly Vinton Harper (Ken Berry), Fran Crowley (Rue McClanahan), and Ellen Harper (Betty White), are the crux of the show.
Its debut season scored an 18.6 rating, but the second season proved to be less successful, and NBC cancelled it. Produced by Lorimar Productions, the series featured a revamp of the main family. Eunice Higgins (Carol Burnett) and Ed Higgins (Harvey Korman) did not feature in the revival; Fran was written out, and Betty had less frequent appearances. Allan Kayser as Bubba Higgins, Mama's grandson, and Beverly Archer as the neighbor Iola Boylen entered the show.
The syndicated show was very successful, as it became one of the leading sitcoms in first-run syndication, with a 6.6 Nielsen rating and the 10th ranked nationally in February 1989. The syndicated revival went on for an additional 95 episodes over four seasons. Despite the series losing one of its biggest stars in Burnett, whose feud with Vicki Lawrence lasted years, "Mama's Family" soared even higher and is one of the biggest success stories in the world of first-run syndication.