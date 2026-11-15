Just because networks axed these sitcoms for low ratings, production costs, or any other reason does not mean there wasn't an audience that would appreciate them. In essence, first-run syndication is a distribution model where a show is sold directly to individual local stations, which schedule the show independently and across various slots. This is in contrast with network television, where major networks such as CBS, ABC, or NBC broadcast a show to all their stations at specific time slots.

There are a few reasons why a show might be more successful in first-run syndication. For one, competition in network television is stiff, and it is very common for a show to get canned if it fails to produce intended results quickly. Furthermore, whereas a network broadcasts an episode only once a week, a local station can air the show on multiple days. This repeated viewing can help foster a bond with viewers and even make the show a comfort watch. First-run syndication is a great and viable alternative that has proven itself to be a great model for shows that did not survive the constraints of network television, including "It's a Living," "Charles in Charge," and "Too Close for Comfort."