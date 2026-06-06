10 Best Network TV Shows Of 2026 (So Far)
Streaming TV might get a lot of the glory these days, but let's not forget about Ol' Reliable: network television.
No matter how much the broadcast-TV landscape shifts — and it's shifted quite a bit in the last decade — there's still plenty of quality television to be found on ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. As part of our 2026 in Review (So Far) series, the list below highlights our picks for the 10 best network shows of the year (at the moment, anyway), including veteran shows and primetime newbies alike.
ABC's "Abbott Elementary," NBC's "Law & Order: SVU," and CBS' "Ghosts" are among the returning series reliably turning in quality work after several years — or, in the case of "SVU," a couple decades. But the freshman class has shown some promise, too, with Fox's "Memory of a Killer" and NBC's "Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" among the standouts.
Keep scrolling to see all 10 broadcast shows that made our list, then drop a comment with the titles you'd add! (And if you haven't already, check out our picks for the year's best TV moments and best TV performances so far.)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
While newer, flashier shows grab all the buzz and awards, Quinta Brunson's reliably hilarious ABC comedy just keeps quietly churning out quality seasons — and we're so glad it does. Season 5 threw a few curveballs at Janine and the staff, including an emergency move to an abandoned mall after the school's furnace broke down, and it was nice to see the Abbott crew forced out of their comfort zone. This season still delivered big laughs, too, like when the teachers freaked out after having to put away their phones or when they battled a rash of April Fool's pranks. (Janelle James is still one of the funniest people anywhere on TV as principal Ava.) Plus, the emotional stakes were high as perfect couple Janine and Gregory (gasp!) broke up, proving the show isn't afraid to shake up even its most durable storytelling elements. According to our report card, "Abbott" remains at the very top of the network class. — Dave Nemetz
The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins (NBC)
As die-hard "30 Rock" fans, we were contractually obligated to check out Tracy Morgan's new NBC sitcom, which hails from "30 Rock" writers Robert Carlock and Sam Means. But even we were pleasantly surprised by how much we liked it right away. The jokes came fast and furious in classic "30 Rock" style, with Morgan serving up absurd one-liners as disgraced former football pro Reggie Dinkins. Daniel Radcliffe proved to be a comedy revelation as documentary filmmaker Arthur, playing a Liz Lemon-esque straight man to Reggie who's plagued by his own set of ridiculous neuroses. The freshman season had a real warmth to it, too, with Reggie, Arthur, and Reggie's ex-wife Monica forming a sweetly dysfunctional surrogate family of sorts. It's not easy to find a TV "comedy" that's actually funny these days, but thankfully, "Reggie Dinkins" has scratched that "30 Rock" itch. — D.N.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage (CBS)
Some spin-offs feel the need to prove they can exist independently from their predecessor. But "Georgie & Mandy" proved that embracing what came before could work to its benefit. Rather than distancing itself from "Young Sheldon," the CBS multi-cam continued to draw strength from the Cooper family stories that made its predecessor a success — particularly by exploring how Mary's reentry into the dating pool reverberates beyond the Cooper home and into the McAllister residence. At the same time, Season 2 deepened the McAllisters and elevated Ruben beyond a workplace sidekick. Emily Osment continued to shine throughout Mandy's career uncertainty, and Montana Jordan cemented himself as one of broadcast television's most unflappable leading men. — Ryan Schwartz
Ghosts (CBS)
With its robust ensemble of quirky characters and sprightly storytelling, "Ghosts" continued to charm in Season 5. Its talented cast, always the show's sturdy foundation, hit their zingers with aplomb — especially Rebecca Wisocky, whose Hetty remains a standout five seasons later. From a "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles" riff, to Alberta's hidden secret and the introduction of Flower's cult, the CBS sitcom continued to zig, zag, and entertain with its zesty writing and upbeat pace. This cast didn't need the assistance, per se, but guest stars like Jeff Hiller, Rose Abdoo, and the recurring Ben Feldman kept things spicy (and funny), and that cliffhanger? Let's just say we've already booked our stay at the manor for 2027. — Nick Caruso
Law & Order: SVU (NBC)
Season 27 of the long-running procedural blended elements new (the arrival of the series' first female showrunner, Michele Fazekas) and tested (Mariska Hargitay's steadfast presence as Capt. Olivia Benson, the return of Kelli Giddish's Sgt. Amanda Rollins) to craft the crime drama's strongest run in recent history. The season started strong, if sad, with a parade of "SVU" alumni at Capt. Donald Cragen's wake, and it gained momentum as Benson and her boss, Chief of Detectives Kathryn Tynan, came to increasingly career-harming blows. Add in the introduction of Det. Jake "Griff" Griffin, an awkward character who eventually proved himself loyal to The Good Fight, and the precinct is well-positioned for an excellent Season 28. — Kimberly Roots
Memory of a Killer (Fox)
We'll admit we balked a little at the initial "Memory of a Killer" premise: A hitman who develops Alzheimer's? How's that going to work? But anchored by Patrick Dempsey's compelling and subtle performance, the Fox drama's first season painted an effective portrait of a man becoming unmoored by memory loss and confusion, all while trying to protect those closest to him. The show also deftly balanced its cases of the week with the season-long Ferryman arc, which built to a surprising, entertaining, and even devastating (poor Nicky!) conclusion. With Season 2 promising to complicate the dynamic between Dempsey's Angelo and Michael Imperioli's Dutch, we can hardly wait for the show's midseason return. — Rebecca Luther
Scrubs (ABC)
The past decade has been littered with revivals that mistook nostalgia for a creative vision. But "Scrubs" didn't make that mistake. Back after a 16-year hiatus, the ABC comedy returned with something most revivals lack: a genuine reason to exist. Rather than treating J.D., Turk, Elliot, Carla, and Dr. Cox as if we'd never left them, Season 10 embraced the passage of time. Aging, burnout, estranged friendships, and evolving workplace culture all became part of the storytelling, enriching the series without sacrificing the humor, heart, and imagination that defined its original 2001-2010 run. It proved that maybe, just maybe, the best way to revisit the past is to let it move forward. — R.S.
St. Denis Medical (NBC)
After a promising freshman run, NBC's medical comedy fully hit its stride in Season 2, and our Monday nights got much funnier as a result. It was a season of growth for everyone, including the hospital itself (which got a new birthing center), but "St. Denis Medical" knew better than to change these doctors and nurses too much. In fact, the series mined its characters quirks and neuroses for even more laughs — an insecure Bruce completely botching his Portland General interview comes to mind — while cultivating believable warmth and camaraderie among the hospital's staff. Plus, Season 2 paid off Serena and Matt's will-they-won't-they tension in satisfying fashion, setting up what has the potential to be an all-time great sitcom 'ship. — R.L.
Survivor (CBS)
There's plenty of reasons why the godfather of reality TV has survived for 50 seasons. Look no further than "Survivor 50," which unloaded a bevy of shocking twists (for better and for worse) while inviting some of the series' best and biggest names back into the fold. The season's fan vote was a fun way to honor those who loyally stuck by the show, solidifying the return of a challenge favorite (Simmotion), fire-making, heaps of idols, and more. But as we always say, it's the stories that leave us wanting more. From Aubry's season-winning underdog story to Cirie's "woman who got off the couch" plight, the players and producers showed up and showed out, leaving us already counting down the days until the Open Era begins. — N.C.
Will Trent (ABC)
Four seasons in, "Will Trent" continues to accomplish something many procedurals struggle to pull off: meaningful character growth. While the ABC drama still delivered compelling cases, sharp humor, and ensemble chemistry, Season 4 ultimately proved to be about transformation, as its characters confronted the people they had been and took tentative steps toward who they wanted to become. In the wake of Amanda's death, Will was forced to face not only his grief, but the life he wanted. He also began to consider what he could build not just for himself, but for Angie and her daughter following the tragic passing of Seth. The finale ultimately asked whether Will could place greater value on family than on his commitment to the badge. Few network dramas deliver better emotional payoff. — R.S.
Which broadcast shows are you loving so far this year? Tell us below!