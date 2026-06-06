10 Best Network TV Shows Of 2026 (So Far)

Streaming TV might get a lot of the glory these days, but let's not forget about Ol' Reliable: network television.

No matter how much the broadcast-TV landscape shifts — and it's shifted quite a bit in the last decade — there's still plenty of quality television to be found on ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. As part of our 2026 in Review (So Far) series, the list below highlights our picks for the 10 best network shows of the year (at the moment, anyway), including veteran shows and primetime newbies alike.

ABC's "Abbott Elementary," NBC's "Law & Order: SVU," and CBS' "Ghosts" are among the returning series reliably turning in quality work after several years — or, in the case of "SVU," a couple decades. But the freshman class has shown some promise, too, with Fox's "Memory of a Killer" and NBC's "Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" among the standouts.

Keep scrolling to see all 10 broadcast shows that made our list, then drop a comment with the titles you'd add! (And if you haven't already, check out our picks for the year's best TV moments and best TV performances so far.)