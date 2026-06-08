10 Best Shows Like Twin Peaks

David Lynch is such an influential film and TV director that "Lynchian" became a commonly used term to describe dream logic, juxtapositions between light and dark themes, and inexplicable references to "The Wizard of Oz." Lynch was a singular figure in Hollywood and "Twin Peaks" is one of the strangest hit series to ever air on American television. What appears at the outset as a classic murder mystery set in a small town reveals itself to be a much more complex story about cosmic trauma, the spiritual battle between good and evil, and the power of other worlds. Or, at least, that's one way to look at it.

After its first two seasons aired on ABC in the early '90s, "Twin Peaks" inspired countless television shows in its wake, though it's difficult to describe what, exactly, makes a series similar to "Twin Peaks." Is it a surreal tone? A foggy, small-town setting? An exploration of existentialism and the nature of the soul? A murder mystery with supernatural elements? In creating this list of the best shows like "Twin Peaks," we've deployed all of these definitions to give you a diverse sampling of series that share certain qualities with Lynch and Mark Frost's iconic television show.