OneChicago Sets Next 3-Part Crossover For January — Get Details On The Event's 'Dramatic Investigation'

For the third year in a row, a #OneChicago crossover will blow through the Windy City.

Characters from "Chicago Med," "Chicago Fire," and "Chicago P.D." will team up for a three-episode event in the new year, NBC announced Thursday. The crossover is set to air Wednesday, January 13, beginning at 8/7c.

According to the official synopsis, the event will center on the death of a patient at Gaffney Chicago Med, after which an unexpected suspect becomes the focus of a dramatic investigation.

Although NBC has yet to unveil its full midseason schedule (see ABC's and Fox's lineups), TVLine has confirmed that the #OneChicago franchise will return with the shows' winter premieres on Wednesday, January 6, one week before the crossover takes place. (As previously reported, "Chicago Med" vet Colin Donnell will return to the series for its fall finale on December 9 and its winter premiere.)