#OneChicago Sets Next 3-Part Crossover For January — Get Details On The Event's 'Dramatic Investigation'
For the third year in a row, a #OneChicago crossover will blow through the Windy City.
Characters from "Chicago Med," "Chicago Fire," and "Chicago P.D." will team up for a three-episode event in the new year, NBC announced Thursday. The crossover is set to air Wednesday, January 13, beginning at 8/7c.
According to the official synopsis, the event will center on the death of a patient at Gaffney Chicago Med, after which an unexpected suspect becomes the focus of a dramatic investigation.
Although NBC has yet to unveil its full midseason schedule (see ABC's and Fox's lineups), TVLine has confirmed that the #OneChicago franchise will return with the shows' winter premieres on Wednesday, January 6, one week before the crossover takes place. (As previously reported, "Chicago Med" vet Colin Donnell will return to the series for its fall finale on December 9 and its winter premiere.)
This will be #OneChicago's third consecutive season with a crossover
The #OneChicago franchise has gotten back in the swing of regular crossovers in recent years: January's upcoming event will be the third consecutive season to feature a crossover, following team-ups in January 2025 (which dealt with a gas explosion) and March 2026 (which involved a passenger jet emergency, and brought back Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead and Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton).
Prior to the January 2025 trifecta of episodes, the last true crossover took place in October 2019, just months ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Are you looking forward to the next #OneChicago crossover? Any characters you're hoping to see interact? Tell us below!