A popular complaint from book fans is that the movies do Ron (Rupert Grint) dirty. From "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" onward, it seems clear that Hermione (Emma Watson) is the script's favorite. She has most of her rougher edges sanded down. Gone is the bookish, overbearing girl fans loved in the books, replaced with a perpetually competent cool girl with only the occasional neurotic moment.

In the books, Ron is a valuable member of the trio thanks to his native knowledge of the wizarding world, but most of those moments are cut from the movies. Book Ron is the only one who knows what the slur "mudblood" means, for instance, whereas Hermione is already in the know in "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets." Ron's bravery is also downplayed; in the "Prisoner of Azkaban" book, it's a bruised-up Ron who tells Sirius, "If you want to kill Harry, you'll have to kill us too!" The movie adaptation gives Hermione the line instead.

Ron's worst movie in the series is "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," which has enough screen time to cover Ron's fight with Harry and his fight with Hermione, but not enough to cover his more redemptive moments. To movie-only viewers, Ron in "Goblet of Fire" comes across as a huge jerk for most of the run-time; a TV show can give him more nuance.