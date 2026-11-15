Throughout the history of "Star Trek," there have been several versions of the U.S.S. Enterprise. But no matter which variant the Starfleet crew was aboard, they always had an integral device — the transporter. Useful for fast teleportation, hauling cargo, or just a quick escape, the transporter was vital to Starfleet's operation. The device digitized materials from their location and reassembled them at the destination they were beamed to.

Disassembling organic human matter, moving them through space, and piecing them back together? What could possibly go wrong? A lot, as it turns out. When going where no man has gone before, accidents are bound to happen. Between alien plants, transformative particles, and rogue energy, technology won't stay unaffected for long. Throughout all the "Star Trek" series, there were numerous times in which beaming the crew up didn't go as planned. Here are five of the most bizarre transporter malfunctions with the craziest results.