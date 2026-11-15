"Babylon 5" and "Star Trek" differ greatly in more than just their story formats — the two approach humanity through very different lenses. That's according to a GamesRadar interview with "Babylon 5" creator J. Michael Straczynski, for the show's 25th anniversary. In it, he discussed how his show embraces every facet of humankind. "The Star Trek universe seemed to say that for us to go into the stars, we have to leave behind important parts of ourselves, the good and the bad: our vices, our avarice, our commercialism, but also our faith and our beautiful fractures," said Straczynski. "And I thought, no, we will still carry that with us."

For the other perspective, "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry shared his views on humanity in the "Inside Star Trek" album, saying, "The whole show was an attempt to say that humanity will reach maturity and wisdom on the day that it begins not just to tolerate, but to take a special delight in differences in ideas and differences in life forms." While the two creators hold optimistic views on humanity, their fundamental difference lies in which elements of humankind should be kept and which we should move on from. In "Star Trek," humanity has largely done away with economic scarcity, and societies have become generally secular. "Babylon 5," on the other hand, presents a future that is still grappling with everyday vices such as addiction, economic inequality, and consumerism.