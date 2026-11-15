At first glance, you might not see the connection between a Christmas-themed black comedy and a gritty drama about an oil man... but "Landman" creator Taylor Sheridan is a unique thinker. Right from the start, he had his sights set on Billy Bob Thornton to play the lead, Tommy Norris, in his Paramount+ drama. When it came time to convince the Oscar winner, Sheridan only needed to bring up the 2003 holiday classic "Bad Santa."

Sheridan explained how he convinced Thornton to join the show in an interview on The Bill Simmons Podcast. "I said 'I wanna make a drama with Bad Santa running an oil company.' [...] And he was like, 'That's the greatest f***ing thing I've ever heard in my life. Yeah, let's do it.'" Apparently, Sheridan knows how to cast a grizzled landman with shady ties to local drug cartels. Thornton's "Landman" performance has received multiple best actor nominations, including one at the Golden Globes in 2025 and another at the Critics' Choice Television Awards in 2026. Season 3 of "Landman" began production in fall of 2026 with Thornton continuing his lead role.